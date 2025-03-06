Ireland skipper Caelan Doris fit to face Six Nations title rivals France

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland captain Caelan Doris has been passed fit to start Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations match against title rivals France but Mack Hansen misses out.

Number eight Doris, who returns as part of four changes, will win a 50th Test cap after sitting out his country’s 27-18 round-three win over Wales due to a knee issue.

Wing Hansen is unavailable because of a quad injury, meaning Jamie Osborne shifts from full-back to take his place on the right flank, with Hugo Keenan returning in the number 15 jersey.

Centre Bundee Aki replaces the suspended Garry Ringrose in midfield, while prop Finlay Bealham comes in for Thomas Clarkson in the other personnel alteration.

Tighthead Bealham and back-rower Jack Conan, who has dropped to the bench following Doris’ return to fitness, are also poised to win their 50th caps for Ireland.

In a second positional change, Robbie Henshaw moves from inside centre to the number 13 jersey to accommodate Aki amid Ringrose’s three-match ban following his dismissal in Cardiff.

Peter O’Mahony is retained at blindside flanker for his last Test match in Dublin before retirement.

Prop Cian Healy and scrum-half Conor Murray, who will also end their international careers following the conclusion of the tournament, are primed for farewell appearances from the bench.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher (neck) and prop Tadhg Furlong (calf) are once again absent.

With France selecting a seven-one split of forwards and backs among their replacements, Ireland interim boss Simon Easterby has opted for six-two, having previously favoured five-three.

Reigning champions Ireland top the Six Nations table on 14 points following three wins from three, while second-placed France are three points behind after beating Wales and Italy either side of defeat to England.

Easterby said: “Saturday presents another huge opportunity for the squad to play at home, in front of a packed Aviva Stadium.

“The team has worked hard again this week and the preparation has been positive for what we know will be a huge test against France.

“There’s great respect and rivalry between the two teams and it should be a cracking contest.

“This weekend gives the Irish public the chance to mark the final home international appearances for Peter, Cian and Conor – three stalwarts of Irish rugby who help drive the highest standards in our camp.

“I would also like to congratulate Finlay, Jack and Caelan on reaching the 50-cap milestone. It’s a huge moment for them, their families and their team-mates and we will look to make it a day to remember for each of these players.”

Ireland team: H Keenan (Leinster); J Osborne (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Lowe (Leinster); S Prendergast (Leinster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), J McCarthy (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster, capt).

Replacements: R Herring (Ulster), C Healy (Leinster), T Clarkson (Leinster), J Ryan (Leinster), J Conan (Leinster), R Baird (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), J Crowley (Munster).