He’s class – Calvin Nash backed to be ‘seamless’ replacement for Mack Hansen

Ireland captain Caelan Doris expects Calvin Nash to prove an able deputy once more after being drafted in from the cold to start Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations showdown with Scotland following the late withdrawal of key man Mack Hansen.

The 27-year-old Nash stepped up to play all five of last year’s Six Nations matches and two summer Tests against South Africa as Connacht flyer Hansen was sidelined for the first half of last year with a shoulder injury.

Nash was then an unused member of the squad for the four-match autumn series as Hansen returned to reclaim his starting place and after playing no part in the Six Nations opener against England last weekend, the Munster wing was again left out of the initial 23 named for Sunday’s clash at Murrayfield.

However, Nash will now earn his ninth cap after being added to the starting XV on the eve of the match, with Hansen withdrawing due to hamstring tightness.

“No, not at all,” skipper Doris said on Saturday when asked if the late change caused any disruption to Ireland’s preparations. “We’re disappointed for Mack, obviously. He’s been an integral part of what we’ve been about over the last number of years.

“But there’s a lot of trust in Calvin and how he’s been when he’s been with us over the last number of years so I think it should be quite a seamless transition. Obviously it’s a disappointment for Mack but what an opportunity for Calvin at the same time.

“He’s class. I’ve known him for quite a while. We played together at 18s and then 20s as well. I’ve seen his quality the whole way but probably over the last two years in particular I think he’s kicked on with Munster and he took his opportunity incredibly well this time last year over in France.

“He’s trained really well over the last number of weeks so I’m looking forward to seeing him tomorrow.”

Ireland have won all 10 meetings against Scotland since their last defeat in February 2017, but Doris dismissed any threat of complacency.

“I don’t think there’s any room for that given the respect we have for them,” he said. “You hear that outside noise about our record against them but that hasn’t been talked about in here.

“We’ve been preparing for a proper Test match and a proper test. We’ve seen what they’ve been about over the last number of years, in the autumn and last weekend (against Italy).

“Especially at home there’s that extra element too. Their attack is very dangerous. They obviously attack with quite a bit of width, a bit of flair in there as well.

“With the back three they have, you’ve seen some of the tries Duhan van der Merwe has scored, Darcy Graham as well is a massive threat and Blair Kinghorn too, so we’ll have our hands full.

“The way Finn Russell plays the game, head up, plays what’s in front of him. If there’s any sort of a disconnection there he’ll take it and has eyes in the backfield too. Their attack is very dangerous.”

Veteran forward Peter O’Mahony has been restored to the Ireland starting XV after being left out of the 23 for the win over England, and Doris revealed his fellow back-rower has had “an added edge” in training ahead of his return to the battleground.

“He loves these games, he loves the Six Nations, he loves representing the nation,” said Doris. “He always adds something different, something a little bit special.

“He’s got 110 caps, 111 tomorrow so a wealth of experience. He’s just a good fella to have around the camp. Last week he was great even though he wasn’t involved. There’s a bit of an added edge from him this week as well. He’s always someone I enjoy having alongside me in the back row.”