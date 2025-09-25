Kevin Rouet confident Canada will deliver in World Cup final against England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Head coach Kevin Rouet believes his players are ready to deliver on the biggest stage as Canada attempt to turn the tables on England in Saturday’s World Cup final.

The Maple Leafs lost 26-19 to the Red Roses in the semi-finals of the last World Cup and were arguably the better team last October during a 21-12 defeat in the WXV1 tournament in Vancouver.

Frenchman Rouet accepts his team are underdogs ahead of the sold-out Twickenham showdown as hosts England bid to extend their remarkable 32-Test winning run and remain top of the world rankings.

Yet Canada, who sit second in the global standings, are unbeaten in 2025 and made a statement of intent to reach the final by outclassing defending champions New Zealand in an impressive 34-19 victory.

“I think we were very close in the last World Cup,” said Rouet, who was appointed just over six months before that tournament.

“We lost in the semi-finals against England and I would say all of the metrics were in our favour but not the score, so it’s kind of hard sometimes.

“But we were not ready on those high pressure games to deliver and I think that’s a big difference.

“We changed the way we play, for sure, and I think I saw a year and a half ago that we were going in the right direction and we do a lot of good stuff.

“Recently, we only lose against them (England). We had a good game in Canada (in 2024) but we didn’t deliver on details.

“Why I believe this team is different is we had more time together; last time we played them, it’s a short preparation. That’s the key of success for us, just more time together.”

Canada are semi-professional and had to crowdfund nearly a third of the budget for their World Cup campaign.

They have so far looked a class above their opponents, topping Pool B ahead of Scotland, Fiji and Wales before dispatching Australia and the Black Ferns in the knockout stages.

England, who beat Canada to lift the World Cup in 2014 but have lost five of the last six finals to New Zealand, are yet to hit top form, despite progressing in relatively straightforward fashion.

“Every team has strengths and weaknesses and we talk about it,” said Rouet.

“We focus on ourselves but also show a couple of weaknesses that England have and hopefully during the game we’re going to be able to put the pressure on that and force them to potentially go to their plan B or whatever they need to do to win this game.

“We want to make sure they are uncomfortable arriving to the game, for sure, and that’s how we want to win.”

A partisan capacity crowd of approximately 82,000 awaits Canada in south-west London. The existing record attendance for a women’s 15s fixture is 58,498.

“We were coming here to win the World Cup so we also have the pressure because we want to win this game,” said Rouet.

“But we love to have the pressure. Most of the stadium will be against us and it makes us smile already. We want the energy of the stadium.”

Emulating England’s decision earlier in the day to name an unchanged starting XV and bench, Rouet has kept faith with the same 23 that dispatched the Black Ferns.

It means that Canada will have completed each round of the knockout phase of the World Cup with the same 23 led by inside centre Alex Tessier. World player of the year nominee Sophie de Goede is present in the second row.

“We decided to be consistent after a performance we were really happy with against New Zealand,” Rouet said.