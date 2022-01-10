Premiership rugby news: Chris Boyd set to leave role as Northampton director

The New Zealander joined Saints in 2018.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 10 January 2022 16:13
Comments
<p>Chris Boyd, left, is set to leave Northampton (Joe Giddens/PA)</p>

Chris Boyd, left, is set to leave Northampton (Joe Giddens/PA)

(PA Archive)

Northampton are set to announce later this week that Chris Boyd is stepping down from his role as Saints rugby director.

It is expected that Boyd will leave when his current contract expires at the end of this season and return home to New Zealand.

But the 63-year-old will remain involved with Saints by taking up a consultancy role.

Chris Boyd, left, is set to leave Northampton (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Archive)

It is thought that Northampton do not intend making an outside appointment when Boyd departs.

Recommended

Boyd has developed an exciting support team during his time in the East Midlands with attack coach Sam Vesty and forwards coach Phil Dowson being particularly highly-rated.

Boyd joined Northampton in 2018, masterminding a place in the play-offs that season, while Saints won the Premiership Rugby Cup the following year.

They are currently fifth in the Premiership, just three points off the play-off spots.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in