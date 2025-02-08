Sir Chris Hoy’s Murrayfield appearance can inspire Scotland – Rory Darge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland co-captain Rory Darge expects Sir Chris Hoy’s presence at Murrayfield to inspire his side ahead of Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations showdown with Ireland.

The 48-year-old former cyclist – with six Olympic gold medals and 11 world titles to his name – will drive a Lead the Legends car at the front of the team bus as they arrive at the stadium and will then deliver the match ball on to the pitch.

Hoy revealed in October that he has terminal cancer and was told by doctors that he had two to four years to live.

And back-rower Darge is anticipating “a special moment” when one of Scotland’s sporting greats – Edinburgh born and bred – is welcomed by the Murrayfield crowd before kick-off.

Darge said: “He’s obviously a massive inspiration, from his sporting achievements in cycling, but obviously what he’s going through personally is really inspiring, so I’m sure he’ll get a good reception at Murrayfield tomorrow, and it’ll be a special moment and a good start to the game, hopefully.

“I’m sure the Murrayfield crowd will get behind that, and make it an even more special moment, and that energy will hopefully be something that we can feed off as players and put into the performance.”