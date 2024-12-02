Cian Healy has no plans to stop after making Ireland history

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ireland prop Cian Healy hopes to prolong his record-breaking international career into the 2025 Guinness Six Nations.

Veteran loosehead Healy became his country’s outright most-capped player on Saturday, surpassing Brian O’Driscoll by coming on for his 134th Test appearance in the 22-19 win over Australia in Dublin.

Ireland begin their Six Nations title defence on Saturday, February 1 at home to England, with interim boss Simon Easterby leading the team during Andy Farrell’s sabbatical with the British and Irish Lions.

“I’m not driven by the number of caps,” said Healy. “It’s not something that pushes me on like winning and success with the group and winning trophies.

“Please God now I can keep playing and don’t get injured or anything like that and Simon might consider me for the Six Nations.”

Healy, who is nicknamed ‘Church’ by team-mates, made his debut against the Wallabies 15 years earlier and has helped Ireland win five Six Nations championships.

Hozier’s Take Me to Church was blasted over the public address system when he replaced Andrew Porter in the 67th minute to a rapturous reception from a capacity crowd, including O’Driscoll.

Healy was so focused on helping Ireland overturn a 19-15 deficit he did not pick up on the song choice as he went straight into a scrum.

“I got a vibe from the roar all right, it perked me up a little bit,” he said.

“In for a scrum and hanker down on what I had to do there, but it was a nice moment. I enjoyed it.

“(I’m) very happy we got a win on the occasion and I got a few things right when I was on, so that’s pretty pleasing.”

Healy was presented with his milestone cap by Irish Rugby Football Union president Declan Madden at the end of week when team-mates spent time watching highlights of his debut and former Ireland fly-half Ollie Campbell presented commemorative jerseys to the team to mark 150 years of Irish rugby.

The 37-year-old walked on to the Aviva Stadium pitch ahead of kick-off accompanied by his young sons Beau and Russell before holding back tears during Ireland’s national anthem.

“I enjoyed that with the boys, it was brilliant,” he said.

“They were remarkably well behaved when they walked out. There was a fear one of them would take a bolt! I enjoyed it, yeah.

“I was singing Amhran na bhFiann and I cracked up a bit, so I just stopped to regather.

“There wasn’t anything particularly on my mind. A lot of emotion in the week. I wasn’t blocking it out or anything like that but I just had to take a moment.”