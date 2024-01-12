Clive Woodward explains why he is leaving ITV ahead of Six Nations

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Clive Woodward will not be part of ITV’s coverage of the Six Nations after stepping away from the broadcaster after the Rugby World Cup.

Woodward guided England to victory at the 2003 World Cup and has been a stalwart of ITV’s coverage for much of the last decade.

But expressing a desire to “go out on a high” after the tournament in France, the 68-year-old confirmed that he would be leaving his role as a pundit to focus on other business ventures.

“It has been a fantastic time but I now want to concentrate on other things,” Woodward told The Times.

“ITV were very disappointed but after the Rugby World Cup I wanted to go out on a high. I will be at Twickenham still — but this time as a spectator and fan.”

“I would like to thank the ITV Sport team and my fellow panellists and co-commentators for so many great games and happy memories, and wish everyone the very best for an exciting Six Nations campaign.”

Woodward has been one of ITV’s regular pundits on England games, often alongside Jonny Wilkinson and Lawrence Dallaglio, both part of his triumphant squad in 2003.

Clive Woodward (centre) often combined with Jonny Wilkinson and Lawrence Dallaglio for ITV (Getty Images)

He had worked for the channel since the 2015 World Cup, and has also been a regular columnist for the Daily Mail.

After leaving his role as England coach in 2004, Woodward led the British & Irish Lions on the disastrous tour of New Zealand in 2005, before taking up roles in football and with the British Olympic Association.

The 2024 Six Nations will begin on Friday 2 February with defending grand slam champions Ireland taking on France in Marseille. England begin their tournament a day later against Italy in Rome.

ITV are expected to confirm their presenting and punditry line-up next week.