Super Rugby player Connor Garden-Bachop dies aged 25

Super Rugby player Connor has died at the age of 25, New Zealand Rugby has confirmed.

The son of former All Black and Samoa outside-half Stephen and nephew of ex-All Black scrum-half Graeme, the winger had just ended a five-year spell with the Highlanders. He also played for the Maori All Blacks.

In a statement, New Zealand Rugby said he died “following a medical event” in Christchurch on Monday.

Many took to social media to pay tribute.

The statement included a verse in the indigenous Maori language, which included the line “the rugby world weeps for you”.

The Statement from NZR, the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board, Highlanders, Wellington Rugby and New Zealand Rugby Players Association read: “On behalf of the entire rugby community, the Highlanders, Wellington Rugby, New Zealand Rugby, the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board and the New Zealand Rugby Players Association would like to extend our deepest thoughts and love to the Garden-Bachop family.

“Connor passed away on Monday following a medical event, and rugby’s collective focus at this time is on supporting his family. All of rugby walks alongside the Garden-Bachop family at this time and we are collectively united in our grief.

“Connor was a fantastic young player, an exciting New Zealand age-grade representative and a proud Māori All Black. Wherever he played, he was a committed and popular teammate with infectious energy and someone who could light up the room.

“Most importantly, he was a loving father to his twin girls, a brother, a son and immeasurably loved by all those who knew him.

“NZR, the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board, the Highlanders, Wellington Rugby and the Players Association are providing support and we ask that the privacy of the Garden-Bachop family is respected.”

Kei te tangi te ao whutupōro

Kua hinga tētahi o ngā tama

O te papa takaro.

E te rangatira

E Connor

Kei te tangi te ao whutupōro

Takoto e moe e Hika

Attention Attention

The house of rugby laments

The passing of one of its sons

Who graced the playing fields

O Chiefly one

Connor

The rugby world weeps for you

Rest now in peace our friend