Former Springboks wing Cornal Hendricks dies aged 37

Former Springboks wing Cornal Hendricks has died at the age of 37 after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

Hendricks was capped 12 times by South Africa in 2014 and 2015, and also represented the nation in sevens at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

His career was halted by a heart condition in 2016, scuppering a move to Top 14 club Toulon, but the back returned to action after receiving a second medical opinion.

He played at the elite level for five more seasons with the Bulls, winning two Currie Cups in South Africa, before returning to Boland last year to attempt to qualify his local side for the competition.

“The Vodacom Bulls are deeply saddened by the passing of Cornal Hendricks, aged 37,” his former club said in a statement. “A 12-time capped Springbok and key player for the Vodacom Bulls from 2018 to 2023, Cornal was known for his passion, energy, and infectious smile both on and off the field.

“CEO Edgar Rathbone called him a cherished teammate and inspirational figure, while rugby director Jake White praised his resilience and influence, especially after overcoming an early career setback. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who were touched by his life.”

Springboks star Jesse Kriel, a former club and country teammate, also paid tribute on social media: “You will be missed my brother! Fly high.”

Mark Alexander, president of South Africa Rugby, said that he would remember Hendricks’s “energy and love of life”.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Cornal Hendricks, a remarkable athlete who represented his country in sevens and fifteen-man rugby with distinction,” Alexander said.

“Cornal was one of those players who loved the game and he worked extremely hard, but he always did so with a smile on his face, treating all people with respect. His energy and love of life, on and off the field, lifted his teammates and those around him.

“His contributions to the sport and his unwavering dedication will always be remembered. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife Stephaney and their children, his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time. May his legacy continue to inspire future generations.”