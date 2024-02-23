Courtney Lawes follows Owen Farrell to France after agreeing Brive switch

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Courtney Lawes will ply his trade in France next season after agreeing a summer switch to Pro D2 club Brive.

Lawes concluded his England career at the end of last year’s Rugby World Cup and will now depart English rugby after completing a move to the second-tier French side.

It brings to a close a glittering career for the flanker at Northampton Saints, who had hoped to keep the 35-year-old at the club.

The back row has made 274 appearances across 17 seasons at Franklin’s Gardens and will hope to sign off with a trophy with Saints currently top of the Premiership.

Lawes admitted that the decision to leave his boyhood club had been tough but the offer from Brive was “transformational” for his family.

Courtney Lawes will move to the French second division (Getty Images)

“I want to make it clear that I really would have liked to end my career as a one-club man, and Saints did absolutely everything they possibly could to make that happen – our conversations were all very positive,” said Lawes.

“But, first and foremost, I have to make sure that my family and I are in the best position possible for my retirement, which will be in the next couple of years.

“This is likely to be the last contract I’ll ever sign, and the offer I have received to play overseas will be transformational for my family, so there was no way I could turn it down and I took the decision to move away from Northampton.

“I’m so grateful for everything that Saints has given to me. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to play so long for my hometown, and the supporters have been amazing through it all – in both the good times and the bad.”

Lawes joins a growing contingent of England internationals crossing the Channel, with fellow former England captain Owen Farrell also set to make a move from Saracens to Racing 92 at the end of this campaign.

Indeed, Lawes is the second Northampton flanker to head to France following confirmation that club captain Lewis Ludlam has signed a deal with Toulon.

Courtney Lawes has made nearly 300 appearances in a Northampton shirt (Getty Images)

Talented Australian Josh Kemeny has been signed while the club continue to seek further reinforcements in the transfer market to complement a clutch of key re-signings in their young English core.

“It’s impossible to sum up Courtney’s contribution to Saints and England over the last 17 years,” added Phil Dowson, Northampton’s director of rugby.

“He’s still one of the very best – if not the best – number 6s in the world, he’s done it all in a Northampton shirt, his international experience is almost unparalleled, and off the field he gives our group so much in terms of confidence and leadership.

“I am convinced he would have loved to stay here at Saints to finish his career but sometimes the offer is simply too good to refuse and he’s absolutely earned the right to accept it. He’s got a young family and I’m sure this new adventure will be a great experience for them too.

“It’s going to be the end of an era when Courtney hangs up his boots here and the squad has to ensure we harness that emotional energy properly – it can be a positive and powerful thing but we also need to stay focused on what we’re trying to do for the remainder of the season.”