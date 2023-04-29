‘I wanted to stay’: Courtney Lawes signs new deal at Northampton

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England international Courtney Lawes has signed a new contract with Premiership club Northampton .

The 34-year-old forward has endured an injury-hit season, greatly limiting his opportunities for club and country.

Lawes last played Test rugby during the 2022 summer tour to Australia, when he captained England.

Saints have not specified the length of deal, but it is understood to run until the end of next season.

He will now prolong his stay at Franklin’s Gardens, having first featured for Northampton in 2007 and gone on to make 263 appearances, and it comes as another boost for the English game following Manu Tuilagi signing fresh terms with Sale.

“The club means a lot to me personally, and I wanted to stay here,” Lawes said.

“I especially didn’t want to leave at the end of a season where I have not played much, and I have not made as big a contribution as I would have wanted.

“It wouldn’t have felt right to me to leave now, so I was really keen to continue at Saints for that reason, but also because it’s so important for us as a squad to continue to build on what we’ve done over the last few seasons.”

Lawes made his England debut 14 years ago and also toured twice with the British and Irish Lions – to New Zealand in 2017 and South Africa four years later – making five Test appearances.

Northampton rugby director Phil Dowson added: “Courtney is an incredible player – one of the very best in the world, whether he is playing in the second-row or at flanker.

“His international experience with England and the Lions is almost unparalleled, but off the field he gives our group so much in terms of confidence and leadership.

“I am sure a lot of clubs over in France and Japan would have been keen to see Courtney turn out for them for the next few years.

“I know our supporters will be thrilled that he has decided to stay in Northampton and remain a one-club man, as he’s one of the best to have ever worn the black, green and gold.”