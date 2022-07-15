Jump to content
Dan Biggar and Handre Pollard hold key to South Africa-Wales series decider

The experienced fly-halves both have a kicking game to hurt their opponents.

Andrew Baldock
Friday 15 July 2022 10:35
Dan Biggar has recovered from a shoulder injury to face South Africa (David Davies/PA Images).

Dan Biggar has recovered from a shoulder injury to face South Africa (David Davies/PA Images).

(PA Wire)

Test series glory will be on the line for Wales and South Africa when they meet in Cape Town on Saturday.

Wales are fresh from claiming a dramatic 13-12 victory over the world champions last weekend – their first against the Springboks in South Africa – after losing narrowly in Pretoria seven days earlier.

Here, we look at how rival fly-halves and tactical masterminds – Springboks World Cup winner Handre Pollard and Wales captain Dan Biggar – match up.

Handre Pollard is a World Cup winner while Dan Biggar has over 100 Wales caps (PA graphic)

Handre Pollard – Leicester

South Africa fly-half Handre Pollard is a proven match winner with the boot (Steve Haag/PA Archive-PA Images)
(PA Archive)

Position: Fly-halfAge: 28Caps: 61Debut: versus Scotland, 2014Height: 6ft 2inWeight: 15st 6lbsPoints: 613 (6 tries)

Pollard was a pivotal player for South Africa when they won the World Cup in 2019, producing high-class performances throughout the competition and kicking 22 points when the Springboks beat England in a one-sided final. Fresh from helping Montpellier land the French Top 14 title, Leicester-bound Pollard captained South Africa in the second Test against Wales, and after experiencing an unexpected defeat he now has a chance to make amends. A proven match-winner off the tee, he will also look to take charge tactically and steer a juggernaut Springboks pack into areas where they can hurt Wales.

Dan Biggar – Northampton

Dan Biggar has recovered from a shoulder injury to face South Africa (David Davies/PA Images).
(PA Wire)

Position: Fly-halfAge: 32Caps: 102Debut: versus Canada, 2008Height: 6ft 2inWeight: 14st 2lbPoints: 583 (7 tries)

Biggar took over as Wales skipper from an injured Alun Wyn Jones for this year’s Guinness Six Nations campaign, and he has shone in the role. One of only seven players with membership of Wales’ 100-cap club, he has always led from the front, digging deep into his seemingly limitless reserves of desire, drive and commitment. He has overcome a shoulder injury to start one of the biggest games in Welsh rugby history, and like opposite number Pollard, he offers his team a talismanic presence. If Wales defy pre-tour predictions and win the series, then Biggar’s stock will rise even higher.

