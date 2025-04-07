Wales great Dan Biggar to retire from rugby at end of season
The fly half won 112 caps for Wales before retiring from international rugby after the 2023 World Cup
Dan Biggar has announced that he will retire from rugby at the end of the season, bringing to an end a glittering career in the sport.
Biggar bowed out of international rugby after the 2023 World Cup but will call time entirely on his playing days come the end of the campaign at French club Toulon.
Capped 112 times by Wales, the fly half won three Six Nations titles, including two grand slams, and toured twice with the British and Irish Lions in 2017 and 2021.
The 35-year-old spent more than a decade with the Ospreys before moving to the Premiership with Northampton and concluding his career in the Top 14.
“To have represented my country once was a dream come true, but to have done it 112 times was beyond my wildest dreams,” Biggar said.
“While it came with its unique pressures, playing number ten for Wales was the best job in the world, and I am proud to have done that more than any other player.
“I can’t wait to watch the next generation of Welsh tens do their thing in that famous shirt."
Biggar and Toulon remain in the hunt for both domestic and European success after setting up an Investec Champions Cup quarter-final against fellow French giants Toulouse.
Born in Swansea, Biggar made more than 200 appearances for the Ospreys and helped his hometown club to a Pro12 title. He made his international debut while still a teenager in the autumn of 2008.
He is the fourth-leading points scorer for Wales’s men and appeared at three World Cups.
Biggar has already worked extensively in the media, writing a column for the Daily Mail and hosting two podcasts. His autobiography, The Biggar Picture, has been nominated for the Charles Tyrwhitt Rugby Book of the Year award.
