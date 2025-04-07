Wales great Dan Biggar to retire from rugby at end of season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dan Biggar has announced that he will retire from rugby at the end of the season, bringing to an end a glittering career in the sport.

Biggar bowed out of international rugby after the 2023 World Cup but will call time entirely on his playing days come the end of the campaign at French club Toulon.

Capped 112 times by Wales, the fly half won three Six Nations titles, including two grand slams, and toured twice with the British and Irish Lions in 2017 and 2021.

The 35-year-old spent more than a decade with the Ospreys before moving to the Premiership with Northampton and concluding his career in the Top 14.

“To have represented my country once was a dream come true, but to have done it 112 times was beyond my wildest dreams,” Biggar said.

“While it came with its unique pressures, playing number ten for Wales was the best job in the world, and I am proud to have done that more than any other player.

“I can’t wait to watch the next generation of Welsh tens do their thing in that famous shirt."

Biggar and Toulon remain in the hunt for both domestic and European success after setting up an Investec Champions Cup quarter-final against fellow French giants Toulouse.

open image in gallery Dan Biggar helped Wales achieve significant success during his international career ( Getty )

Born in Swansea, Biggar made more than 200 appearances for the Ospreys and helped his hometown club to a Pro12 title. He made his international debut while still a teenager in the autumn of 2008.

He is the fourth-leading points scorer for Wales’s men and appeared at three World Cups.

Biggar has already worked extensively in the media, writing a column for the Daily Mail and hosting two podcasts. His autobiography, The Biggar Picture, has been nominated for the Charles Tyrwhitt Rugby Book of the Year award.