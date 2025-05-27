Former England prop Dan Cole announces he will retire at the end of the season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former England prop Dan Cole has announced he is to retire at the end of the season.

The 38-year-old, who is the country’s second-most capped men’s player with 118, will hang up his boots at the conclusion of Leicester’s campaign.

Cole featured in four World Cups with England, reaching the final in 2019, and has won four Premiership titles with the Tigers. He also toured twice with the British and Irish Lions.

The veteran said his decision was partly influenced by that of Ben Youngs, his long-time team-mate for club and country, who is also retiring.

Cole told Leicester’s website: “It has not been an easy decision at all. I have been to-ing and fro-ing – however, I think this is the best time for me to finish playing.

“I believe with Ben Youngs, Julian Montoya and others that are in and around my age ending their time at the club at the end of the season, plus the new chapter next season with Geoff Parling coming in as head coach, it’s time for the club to kick on and the right time for me to go.

“As you get older, physically, it’s definitely harder to carry on and, looking around the changing room, I am 10 years older than most of the guys in there with me and that’s challenging as well.

“I don’t want to be the old guy, just sat around and hanging on to something for too long.”

Cole, a graduate of the Tigers’ academy, has made 340 senior appearances for the club since his debut in October 2007.

He had loan spells at Bedford Blues and Nottingham early in his career before establishing himself as a regular in the Leicester side in the 2008-09 campaign.

His first England cap came in 2010 and he went on to win three Six Nations titles, in 2011, 2016 and 2017.

He played all three Lions Tests against Australia in 2013 and also toured New Zealand four years later.

Cole has a chance to bow out with another title with Leicester currently second in the Gallagher Premiership ahead of the final round of regular-season fixtures.

He said: “It’s clear it is not over yet. This is about finishing my career at the end of our season. There is still hopefully a few more games left for me to play.”