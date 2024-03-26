England scrum half Danny Care retires from international rugby

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care has retired from international rugby after winning 101 caps in a 15-year England rugby career.

The Leeds-born 37-year-old, who has a record 369 Quins appearances, played in all five of England’s matches during this year’s Six Nations, including his 100th cap in the 23-22 win over Ireland.

He posted on Instagram: “To play for England once was a dream come true. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d get the opportunity to do it over 100 times.

“After a lot of reflection the past few months, the time feels right for myself and the team, to retire from international rugby.

“The past 12 months in this England team have been arguably my favourite, making memories that my family and I will cherish and remember forever.”

Care, whose final international appearance came on March 16 in the thrilling narrow defeat to France in Lyon, is just the sixth player to win 100 caps for the England men’s team.

Only Ben Youngs, Jason Leonard, Dan Cole, Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes have picked up more England caps.

Care helped his country win three Six Nations titles, including the grand slam in 2016. He also played at two World Cups, in 2015 and 2023, having been dropped by Eddie Jones for the 2019 tournament.

Care made six appearances in last year’s tournament in France, helping the team reach the semi-finals, where they lost by a point to South Africa.

Care was celebrated for reaching 100 caps on the Twickenham pitch before the Six Nations clash with Ireland (REUTERS)

“I’m unbelievably proud to be English and to have had the privilege to represent this amazing country over the past 16 years,” he said on englandrugby.com.

“The team is in a really exciting place and there are some incredible young nines out there that I can’t wait to watch and support how they take the team forward.

“To (head coach) Steve (Borthwick), (captain) Jamie (George), the coaches and the whole back room staff, thank you for believing in me. I know this team is going to go on to do unbelievable things.

“I want to thank all the England fans from the bottom of my heart who have supported me and the team unconditionally throughout the years, all over the world.

“It means the world and nothing will ever beat the feeling of walking out to all of you at Twickenham.”

Care made the majority of his England appearances off the bench (Getty Images)

Care’s international career had appeared to be over following a disagreement with Jones in 2018, but his irrepressible form for Quins resulted in a recall under the Australian and he remained in favour under Borthwick.

Speaking earlier this month, he said: “If it had all finished a couple of years ago it would have been a bit meh, a bit rubbish, so I’m delighted with how the last year has gone.

“I owe Steve and the coaching staff an awful lot for giving me another opportunity for doing what I love doing the best.”