English rugby ‘digging its own grave’ after Ireland humbling, says Cipriani

Ex-England fly-half Danny Cipriani says English rugby is ‘digging its own grave’ following a 29-10 defeat to Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Cipriani, who played 16 times for England, tore into the side on social media saying it was being led ‘by people who do not understand the art of the game.’

England conceded five tries in their World Cup warm-up game in Dublin and head coach Steve Borthwick faces further disciplinary-based disruptions this week following Billy Vunipola’s red card.

Cirpriani’s criticism took aim at a lack on intelligence from England and claimed the ‘tradition and heritage’ with which the national team is steeped in was ‘outdated’. The 35-year-old said:

“English rugby is digging its own grave, led by people that do not understand the art of the game. It’s steeped in tradition and heritage which is out dated and the very thing shackling the game.

“The game is coached at step 2/3, lowest common denominator. Never step one, game understanding/intelligence, spacial recognition, nuance. It is all how tough can I show to the world I am. Bravado. It will only ever bring a certain level of performance.

“Open discussions where coaches welcome new ideas that feel uncomfortable to them because it’s the only way it will grow. Don’t be Sam Allardyce when you can be Pep Guardiola.

“Attack space in every aspect and build confidence in players decision making not conform to a plan. Have a framework but be flexible.

“All aligned under the vision of someone who you want to follow or have qualities that you admire… knowledge, compassion, passion, emotional intelligence, love, honesty and humility.

“If you’re trained to think and not to feel you’re always going to be one step behind.”

With the Rugby World Cup just three weeks away, England have improvements to make quickly though Borthwick is constantly trying to put out fires.

Owen Farrell faces an independent disciplinary hearing on Tuesday after have a red card of his own recently rescinded and Vunipola, the only specialist number eight in England’s squad, faces a potential six-game ban would create a serious headache for the World Cup pool matches.

“Hopefully we will find a conclusion on both matters this week and it won’t go into another week.” said Borthwick. “Once I have all the facts, I will deal with them,”

“We talked about the way this Test week was disrupted [by the Farrell saga] and I need to adapt throughout the week. It’s another challenge that’s been thrown at us.”