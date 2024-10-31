Darcy Graham returns as Scotland take on Fiji

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Darcy Graham will make his first Scotland appearance in 13 months on Saturday after being named in an experienced XV to face Fiji in the opening autumn Test at Murrayfield.

The influential wing has not played for the national team since the World Cup defeat by Ireland in Paris in October 2023 but will start this weekend after playing in five of Edinburgh’s six matches this term.

With the exception of Sharks hooker Dylan Richardson, who is named among the replacements, the 23 is entirely made up of Glasgow and Edinburgh players as it falls outside the international window.

That means Bath stand-off Finn Russell, Toulon scrum-half Ben White and Toulouse full-back Blair Kinghorn are unavailable for selection. In their absence, Adam Hastings will start at 10, Ali Price at scrum-half and Kyle Rowe at full-back.

Glasgow centre Sione Tiupulotu will lead the team for the first time since being appointed captain.

Rowe, who will make his seventh international appearance, is the only player in the starting line-up with less than 10 caps, with Gregor Townsend sending out a familiar-looking side packed with Test experience.

Glasgow stand-off Tom Jordan – the only uncapped player in the 23 – is in line to make his debut off the bench, while Edinburgh prop D’Arcy Rae, with one cap to his name, is also listed among the substitutes.