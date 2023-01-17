Eddie Jones won’t talk to RFU if England meet Australia at World Cup

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Eddie Jones says he would blank his former employers at the Rugby Football Union if Australia came face to face with England at this year’s World Cup.

The 62-year-old was confirmed as the new coach of the Wallabies this week, just over a month after his seven-year Twickenham reign was brought to an end.

Jones expressed disappointment over his dismissal and admitted he would steer clear of confrontation if the two nations meet at the global showpiece in France.

“I’m not thinking about England… because the most important thing is to get Australia playing really well and consistently well,” Jones told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“If we happen to meet England on the way, well and good. I might have a conversation with some of the players and not with the administration. Then we’ll get on with the battle.

Recommended Eddie Jones makes stunning Australia return after England sacking

“You could maybe pick it now… the quarter-final [between Australia and England] could be in Marseille.

“Maybe age helps but once the chapter closes, it closes.”

Jones was confirmed as Australia’s head coach for the second time this week on a four-year deal following the sacking of Dave Rennie.

He was sacked by England in December following a run of results that included six defeats and a draw in 12 matches.