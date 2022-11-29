Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Eddie Jones’ tenure as England head coach has run its course, says Ugo Monye

Jones is the subject of a review led by RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney that will decide if he still has a future at Twickenham

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 29 November 2022 14:50
Comments
<p>England head coach Eddie Jones has endured a tough autumn </p>

England head coach Eddie Jones has endured a tough autumn

(PA Wire)

Ugo Monye believes Eddie Jones’ time as England head coach has “run its course” and urges the Rugby Football Union to be “bold” as they investigate a dismal Autumn Nations Series.

Over the next two weeks Jones is the subject of a review led by RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney that will decide if he still has a future at Twickenham having managed a solitary win against Japan across the four Tests.

An emphatic 27-13 defeat by South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday completed England’s worst year since 2008 with boos from the stands indicating that the patience of fans has run out.

“They’ve regressed since 2019,” former red rose wing Monye told the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast. “We’ve had this team in transition for quite a while now and after being in camp for four or five weeks it’s still not clear how they want to play with five competitive matches to go before the World Cup.

“I would like to see the RFU be bold. They have fiercely backed this person, it’s been a tempestuous seven years. We’ve had as many highs on the pitch as lows. I feel that to a certain extent that this relationship has maybe run its course at this point, I really do.

Recommended

“If you look back at the last couple of years, for a little while there has been a fragility to the direction of travel of this team, or certainly it’s been called into question on more occasions than you’d expect from a team in the top five of the world rankings. The moment you start losing the faith of the fans it becomes very difficult and that’s the spot we’re in right now.

“It feels like – and Eddie said it – that this was a watershed Autumn Nations Series. I think he hoped it would be in a positive sense, but it’s totally flipped on its head and I absolutely agree that it’s that watershed moment and England need to figure out if they stick or twist.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in