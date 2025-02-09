Eddie Jones disappoints as ex-professionals and fans slam ‘depressing’ ITV punditry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England snatched victory at the death against France to come away 26-25 victors, a last minute win that has kept their Six Nations title hopes alive.

After conceding two early tries from flying winger Loius Bielle-Biarrey, England rugby fought back after some masterful play from fly-half Fin Smith, with Ollie Lawrence, Tommy Freeman and Fin Baxter all eventually crossing the try line.

France battled to the end with Damien Penaud touching down, but a last minute try from Elliot Daly gave Fin Smith an easy conversion to add the extras, seeing England snatch the win with the clock in the red zone.

While fans were enthralled in the contest, there was less positive feedback about former England coach Eddie Jones’s punditry. The Australian joined the ITV team for this tournament and has been stationed pitchside for each of England’s first two games.

Fans and ex internationals were united in their disappointment with his on-screen performance, with Jones failing to impress.

Former England captain Will Carling wrote: “Thought Eddie Jones would be far more interesting as a pundit.”

Andy Goode, who won 17 international caps at fly half, agreed. “Eddie Jones being Eddie Jones on ITV,” Goode said, before a disparaging use of an emoji.

Another ex-fly half in Welshman Lee Jarvis stated: “Eddie Jones may be a good coach, BUT as a pundit, absolutely awful. His short answers, together with no personality when he speaks, is depressing.”

Many agreed they were expecting a hard hitting, honest and no-nonsense review from the Australian, but the online reaction was one of mixed feelings and disappointment, following his subdued take on the game.

Another comment read: “I think one thing we can all probably agree on is that Eddie Jones is a rubbish pitch-side pundit!”

“Does Eddie Jones ever have an original insight? I mean just one maybe?,” wrote another unhappy viewer, while posted: “Eddie Jones is a waste of space – he adds nothing to your coverage & in fact detracts from it. He was a terrible manager & is a terrible pundit.”