Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Eddie Jones says ‘history of resilience’ can help Jack Willis overcome adversity

The flanker has overcome adversity during his playing career.

Andrew Baldock
Monday 17 October 2022 21:49
Comments
Wasps and England flanker Jack Willis (PA)
Wasps and England flanker Jack Willis (PA)
(PA Wire)

England team head coach Eddie Jones has backed Jack Willis’ “history of resilience” to help him through a difficult time at Wasps.

Flanker Willis is the solitary Wasps player named by Jones among a 36-man squad ahead of Twickenham appointments with Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa in November.

The four-time Premiership champions were placed in administration on Monday, with all playing and coaching staff made redundant.

Wasps had already been suspended from the Premiership, following fellow crisis club Worcester in seeing their season put on hold, with relegation now awaiting them both.

Wasps were hit by by a winding-up order from HM Revenue and Customs for £2million in unpaid tax, and they also face having to repay a £35m bond which had helped finance the club’s relocation to Coventry during 2014.

Recommended

Willis is among numerous players now facing an uncertain future with the Coventry-based club, although the 25-year-old has previously overcome considerable adversity.

Two major knee injuries put his career on hold – either side of being named Premiership player of the season in 2020 – stalling England progress and restricting him to just four Test match appearances.

But there is no doubting the openside’s quality as he prepares to fight for an England back-row place in one of the squad’s most competitive areas.

“He is not training with his club, obviously, so we have got some of our staff working with him to make sure he is in the best physical condition,” Jones said.

“Everyone feels for Wasps. I feel for their players, I feel for their staff, I feel for their fans, but Jack has an opportunity now and he has got to make the most of it. Good players make the most of it.

“He has got a history of resilience, and he is a good, tough kid.

“There is an opportunity for him to be in his absolutely best physical condition, so that is a great opportunity.

Recommended

“All the best players are pretty single-minded about what they want to do.

“They want to be the best version of themselves and play for England and play in the best England team they can.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in