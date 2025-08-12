Ellie Kildunne eager to emulate Chloe Kelly and make England rugby team famous

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World player of the year Ellie Kildunne intends to emulate Lionesses star Chloe Kelly by ensuring her name is printed on fans’ shirts following the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

The Harlequins full-back is brimming with confidence ahead of her country’s quest for global glory on home soil and has taken inspiration from England’s footballers retaining the European Championship title.

Arsenal forward Kelly played a starring role in the Euro 2025 triumph in Switzerland after propelling herself into the limelight by scoring the winning goal in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley.

Kildunne is key to the Red Roses’ ambitions of lifting silverware at Twickenham next month and hopes the team can follow in the Lionesses’ footsteps by becoming household names and raising the profile of women’s sport.

“Outside this pub, there are Chloe Kelly shirts being sold on the street,” Kildunne, who is supporting Asahi Super Dry’s campaign to have the tournament shown in pubs across the UK, told the PA news agency.

“That’s what the Euros have done for the Lionesses and the opportunity we’ve got with this World Cup is to have Kildunne shirts being sold on the side of the street; for young girls and boys to have posters of Emily Scarratt and Meg Jones on their walls and not just Jonny Wilkinson.

“I’m inspired by the Lionesses and what they’ve done for women’s football and I hope for nothing less (for women’s rugby) than what they’ve been able to achieve so far.”

England launch the World Cup on Friday, August 22 against the United States in Sunderland and will also face Samoa and Australia in Pool A.

The hosts go into the competition as rugby’s top-ranked team, tournament favourites and having won the last seven Six Nations titles.

After watching Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses come from behind in each of their knockout matches this summer, Kildunne feels John Mitchell’s Red Roses may require similar resilience.

“Their ability to keep on fighting and not giving up is something that inspires a lot of people,” she said.

“As the Red Roses, it’s something we can take inspiration from because it’s not going to be straightforward, we’re going to have to put a lot of graft in.

“I can’t go anywhere without someone talking about the Women’s World Cup or the Red Roses. We’re going to have to get used to it because it’s not going to slow down any time soon.”

Kildunne cemented her status as a poster girl for the tournament by being crowned world player of the year following a standout 2024 which brought 14 tries in nine Tests.

The 25-year-old is undaunted by the prospect of increased scrutiny.

“It will add that target on to my back; I see it as pressure but I don’t think pressure is a bad thing,” she said.

“I see pressure as as privilege and I definitely think it’s a good thing. I use the pressure to challenge myself to exceed people’s expectations and to rewrite what people may think I can do and take it to the next level.

“I’m feeling strong and confident – the most confident I’ve ever felt, so I’m ready and raring to go.”

Kildunne was part of the England team beaten 34-31 by New Zealand in the 2022 World Cup final following an 18th-minute red card for team-mate Lydia Thompson.

“The disappointment and the heartbreak of the last World Cup reignited a flame inside me that I already thought was burning pretty bright,” she said.

“We’ve learnt so much from that tournament and built so much in our culture that we’re in a completely different space.

“It’s something that you can rewrite and that’s something that we’re very much focused on. It’s not a revenge story, we’re just rewriting.”

