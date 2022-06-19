Ellis Genge targeted by online racist abuse after Premiership final victory
The England international had helped the Tigers to victory against Saracens.
Ellis Genge was the target of racist abuse on social media just hours after leading Leicester to victory over Saracens in Sunday’s Gallagher Premiership final.
Genge was outstanding in his last match for the Tigers before departing for Bristol as favourites Saracens were defeated 15-12 in a tense clash at Twickenham.
But the 27-year-old England prop of mixed race heritage later received a social media message containing a racial slur.
“On another note, think it’s important to highlight that this is still a massive problem, from a legit account too,” Genge tweeted alongside a screengrab of the offending phrase.
“Not here for a headhunt hence the black out, common occurrence and socials/law should come down on it.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies