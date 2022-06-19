Ellis Genge targeted by online racist abuse after Premiership final victory

The England international had helped the Tigers to victory against Saracens.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 19 June 2022 16:05
Comments
Ellis Genge was racially abused on social media (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Ellis Genge was racially abused on social media (Isaac Parkin/PA)
(PA Archive)

Ellis Genge was the target of racist abuse on social media just hours after leading Leicester to victory over Saracens in Sunday’s Gallagher Premiership final.

Genge was outstanding in his last match for the Tigers before departing for Bristol as favourites Saracens were defeated 15-12 in a tense clash at Twickenham.

Ellis Genge, right, helped Leicester to victory (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

But the 27-year-old England prop of mixed race heritage later received a social media message containing a racial slur.

“On another note, think it’s important to highlight that this is still a massive problem, from a legit account too,” Genge tweeted alongside a screengrab of the offending phrase.

Recommended

“Not here for a headhunt hence the black out, common occurrence and socials/law should come down on it.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in