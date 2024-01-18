Former Springboks fly half handed four-year ban for doping

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

South Africa rugby fly half Elton Jantjies has been handed a four-year ban after testing positive for a banned substance.

Jantjies, 33, won the last of his 46 Springboks caps in 2022.

He tested positive for Clenbuterol, a fat-burning medication usually used to treat asthma and other respiratory disorders, in June of last year in a sample provided to the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS).

And the SAIDS confirmed this week in a written decision that Jantjies faces a ban that could end his playing career.

Janties has indicated an intention to appeal after insisting he was innocent following news of his positive test in August.

“It with no small amount of shock and sadness that I have to inform you that I received notification earlier this month, from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport, that a urine sample that I had provided to them in June 2023, returned a positive test for a banned substance, Clenbuterol,” the fly half said in a statement at the time.

“I have instructed legal representation to assist me in determining the source of the prohibited substance and I have instructed them to ask for my B Sample to be tested and to launch an inquiry into the possible causes for the positive test. I will do everything in my power to prove my innocence.”

Jantjies was part of South Africa’s 2019 World Cup-winning squad, featuring against Namibia and Canada at the tournament.

He was called up as cover during the 2023 Rugby Championship but did not feature for the world champions.

His last significant period in South Africa camp ended in controversy when he was sent home after reports in the media alleged Jantjies had engaged in an affair with the team dietician.

He subsequently joined French club Agen.