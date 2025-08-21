Emily Scarratt hailed as Red Roses centre prepares for fifth World Cup: ‘She’s just incredible’
The centre is set to feature off the bench in England’s opening fixture against the United States
England great Emily Scarratt has been hailed for her influence on the Red Roses squad as the centre prepares to play in a fifth Rugby World Cup.
The 35-year-old is set to feature off the bench in the tournament’s opening fixture against the United States at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Friday night and become the first England player to make five World Cups.
Scarratt made her international debut in 2008 and had been a first-choice player ever since until sustaining a career-threatening neck issue in January 2023 that kept her out of the game for 14 months.
Since returning to the Red Roses side, the veteran centre has set personal bests in the gym and re-emerged as a key leader within John Mitchell’s squad, even if her days as a certain starter are behind her.
Teammate and close friend Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt has spent most of her career playing alongside Scarratt, and believes she is back playing some of her best rugby.
"She's just incredible. The way she conducts herself is incredible," Hunt said.
"Not a lot of people have spoken about it, but for her to have the injury that she had with her neck and be out for 14 months - something like that - and nobody really knew about it.
"To see her come back, I think she's running around playing some of the best rugby that I've seen in a long time. She seems herself again which is amazing to see.
"She's just brilliant for everyone in the squad. Whether it's for the old girls and she still gives all of us advice, or the youngsters as a calming influence and always knows the right thing to say and the right thing to do in the moment. She's someone we all look up to. I'm very fortunate I've managed to live my career with her alongside me."
Tatyana Heard and Meg Jones form England’s established starting centre pairing, with Scarratt providing cover off the bench with the versatile Helena Rowland nursing a minor ankle injury.
Scarratt, Hunt, flanker Marlie Packer and No 8 Alex Matthews are the four survivors of England’s last World Cup win in 2014, with the Red Roses beaten by New Zealand in the last two World Cup finals.
Head coach Mitchell believes that Scarratt’s experience could be key in helping his side succeed on home soil.
"She brings definitely leadership,” Mitchell explained. “She has a presence where she is a mentor to a lot of the younger players and, because of that experience of World Cups, she’s very calm around the group. Last week in France in the huddles she was helping the girls get through the heat. She adds to the group in so many different ways.”
