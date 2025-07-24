Emily Scarratt to become first England player to take part in five World Cups

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England centre Emily Scarratt will become the first Red Roses player to take part in five World Cups after she was named in John Mitchell’s 32-player squad for the tournament which begins next month.

The 35-year-old first appeared at the 2010 edition before being part of the side that was victorious in 2014 when England defeated Canada in the final.

There is also a call-up for scrum-half Natasha Hunt, who was a surprise omission when the team finished as runners-up three years ago, while Zoe Aldcroft, who skippered England to a Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam after inheriting the captaincy from Marlie Packer in January, will lead the side on home soil.

Emma Sing will be among eight World Cup debutants after she stepped in for current World Rugby player of the year Ellie Kildunne for the decisive Six Nations win over France in April.

Packer and Number 8 Alex Matthews are included and will each be participating in their fourth World Cup.

“The selection process is never easy,” said Mitchell, whose side begin their campaign against the United States in Sunderland on August 22.

“It’s been a thorough two-year process to select the right blend of positional cover, skill, mindset and connection – we believe this is a squad that can win the World Cup.

“Every experience and challenge has brought the 32 to this point in their life and career, and they have all earned their place.

“They should be proud of the opportunity to create history together whilst knowing we have to earn the right to progress throughout the World Cup.”