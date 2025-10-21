England great Emily Scarratt retires from rugby after second World Cup triumph

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two-time World Cup winner Emily Scarratt has announced her retirement from rugby.

The 35-year-old bows out after a 17-year England career which saw her win 119 caps and become her country’s record points scorer (754).

She helped the Red Roses secure World Cup glory in 2014 and 2025, as well as 11 Six Nations titles.

“It’s been the greatest privilege to wear the England shirt and to represent my country for so many years,” she said on the Rugby Football Union’s website.

“Rugby has given me everything; incredible team-mates, memories, and experiences I’ll carry with me forever.

“I still love the game, but the time feels right to step away. You don’t always get the chance in sport to make that decision for yourself, and I feel so lucky to do so on my own terms, proud of everything I’ve been part of.

“From my first cap in 2008 to walking out in front of more than 80,000 people at a World Cup final, the journey has been incredible.

“To have witnessed and played a part in the transformation of women’s rugby from amateur to professional is something I’m immensely proud of.

“While it’s the right moment to stop playing, I’m really excited to stay involved with the RFU and to help shape the future of the game. The women’s game is in an amazing place, and I’m proud to still be part of its journey.”

Scarratt, who is third on the list of all-time appearances for the Red Roses, captained Team GB to a fourth-placed finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics.