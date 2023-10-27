England vs Argentina referee: Who is Rugby World Cup bronze final official Nic Berry?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nic Berry has been named as the referee for the bronze final between England and Argentina at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The Australian will be in charge of the third/fourth place play-off taking place at the Stade de France on Friday evening, with Andrew Brace of Ireland and Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli as his assistant referees on the touchlines. Ben Whitehouse (Wales) will be the TMO for the appetiser to Saturday’s final between the Springboks and All Blacks.

Berry made his tournament debut four years ago in Japan, and returned to the officiating panel for the tournament in France.

A former professional player, Berry impressed as a scrum half in Super Rugby, the French Top 14 and England’s Premiership.

His career was curtailed at the start of the 2011/12 season, however, on medical advice after suffering a series of concussions.

Soon after retirement, Berry picked up the whistle and was fast-tracked up through the Australian officiating system, making a debut in Super Rugby in April 2016.

An international debut followed soon after, before Berry earned a debut World Cup selection to the team of referees heading out to Japan in 2019 alongside compatriot Angus Gardner.

The pair return as Australia’s on-pitch officiating representation at this year’s tournament.

Berry is perhaps best known, though, for his involvement in the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa.

After taking charge of the first Test in Cape Town, a video made by Rassie Erasmus, the Springboks’ director of rugby, criticising the Australian’s decision-making throughout the game was leaked.

Erasmus was subsequently found guilty of threatening Berry, with the official testifying that his reputation had suffered “irreparable damage”. Erasmus was banned from all rugby activities for two months.

Which games is Nic Berry refereeing at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?

Japan v Chile – Pool D (10 September, Toulouse)

Referee: Nic Berry (Aus)

ARs: Karl Dickson (Eng) & Andrea Piardi (Ita)

TMO: Tom Foley (Eng)

Argentina v Samoa – Pool D (22 September, Saint-Etienne)

Referee: Nic Berry (Aus)

ARs: Nika Amashukeli (Geo) & Jordan Way (Aus)

TMO: Brett Cronan (Aus)

Ireland v Scotland – Pool B (7 October, Paris)

Referee: Nic Berry (Aus)

ARs: Wayne Barnes (Eng) & Jordan Way (Aus)

TMO: Brett Cronan (Aus)

England v Argentina – Bronze Final (27 October, Paris)

Referee: Nic Berry (Aus)

ARs: Nika Amashukeli (Geo) & Andrew Brace (Ire)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wal)