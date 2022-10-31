Owen Farrell and Jonny May link up with England in 36-strong squad
Farrell and May had head and elbow injuries respectively.
Owen Farrell and Jonny May have joined up with the England squad ahead of Sunday’s Autumn Nations Series opener against Argentina.
Saracens captain Farrell has been a doubt for the international at Twickenham after suffering a concussion on club duty earlier this month.
Gloucester wing May also missed last week’s training camp in Jersey with an elbow injury.
The Rugby Football Union has confirmed Farrell has now joined Eddie Jones’ 36-strong squad and will “continue through the latter stages of his graduated return-to-play protocols in camp”.
Farrell took a knee to the head in an accidental clash in Saracens’ 22-20 Premiership win at Exeter on October 22.
May, who missed last season’s Guinness Six Nations with a knee issue, was injured in Gloucester’s recent encounter with London Irish.
Courtney Lawes is not yet fit to return having been sidelined since suffering a head injury in September.
Lewis Ludlam has also been ruled out with an abdominal problem. Newcastle’s Sean Robinson has been added to the squad.
