Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Owen Farrell and Jonny May link up with England in 36-strong squad

Farrell and May had head and elbow injuries respectively.

Andy Hampson
Monday 31 October 2022 15:09
Comments
Owen Farrell has rejoined the England squad after a head injury (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Owen Farrell has rejoined the England squad after a head injury (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

Owen Farrell and Jonny May have joined up with the England squad ahead of Sunday’s Autumn Nations Series opener against Argentina.

Saracens captain Farrell has been a doubt for the international at Twickenham after suffering a concussion on club duty earlier this month.

Gloucester wing May also missed last week’s training camp in Jersey with an elbow injury.

The Rugby Football Union has confirmed Farrell has now joined Eddie Jones’ 36-strong squad and will “continue through the latter stages of his graduated return-to-play protocols in camp”.

Recommended

Farrell took a knee to the head in an accidental clash in Saracens’ 22-20 Premiership win at Exeter on October 22.

May, who missed last season’s Guinness Six Nations with a knee issue, was injured in Gloucester’s recent encounter with London Irish.

Courtney Lawes is not yet fit to return having been sidelined since suffering a head injury in September.

Lewis Ludlam has also been ruled out with an abdominal problem. Newcastle’s Sean Robinson has been added to the squad.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in