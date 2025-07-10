Centre Luke Northmore to make England debut in otherwise unchanged team for second Argentina clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Centre Luke Northmore will start for England on Test debut in an otherwise unchanged side named by Steve Borthwick for the second Test against Argentina.

A George Ford-inspired England impressed in beating the Pumas in the opening encounter in La Plata, but lost Henry Slade to a tour-ending injury, forcing Borthwick to tweak his midfield combination.

Northmore, a reliable performer for Harlequins over several seasons and long-term squad member under Borthwick, has got the nod ahead of fellow potential debutants Oscar Beard and Max Ojomoh to partner Seb Atkinson, who made his debut last week, in the centres.

The matchday 23 is otherwise unchanged, with Borthwick taking a gamble by eschewing specialist fly half cover for Ford on the bench even after losing the versatile Slade.

Starting scrum half Ben Spencer would therefore appear in line to step in should misfortune strike England’s No 10.

“Saturday’s match in San Juan is another great challenge,” said Borthwick.

“The players have trained with real focus and intensity this week, determined to keep improving in every area. We’re expecting a tactical battle as well as a tough, physical contest, and everyone is excited for what should be a fantastic Test match.”

open image in gallery England head coach Steve Borthwicl has made a single change to his side ( AFP/Getty )

England will hope to seal a 2-0 series victory against Argentina before concluding their summer business against the United States in Washington DC next week.

Pablo Matera, meanwhile, will become the most-capped Puma in history as the back row wins his 111th international cap.

Home coach Felipe Contepomi has made three changes to his backline with wings Matias Moroni and Ignacio Mendy coming into the side to form a back three with Benjamin Elizalde.

open image in gallery Pablo Matera will become Argentina’s most capped international ( AP )

Simon Benitez Cruz also returns to scrum half to partner fly half Santiago Carreras, with the centre pairing made up of Justo Piccardo and Lucio Cinti.

Matera's move to number eight means Santiago Grondona is promoted from the bench to start, with Juan Martin Gonzalez the other flanker. Guido Petti and Pedro Rubiolo are in the second row.

Matera takes over from former hooker Agustin Creevy as Argentina's most capped player of all time.

Hooker Julian Montoya will captain the side again and has props Thomas Gallo and Francisco Gomez Kodela either side of him.

Argentina XV to face England in San Juan (Saturday 12 July, 8.40pm BST): 1 Thomas Gallo, 2 Julian Montoya (capt.), 3 Francisco Gomez Kodela; 4 Guido Petti, 5 Pedro Rubiolo; 6 Santiago Grondona, 7 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 8 Pablo Matera; 9 Simon Benitez Cruz, 10 Santiago Carreras; 11 Ignacio Mendy, 12 Justo Piccardo, 13 Lucio Cinti, 14 Matias Moroni; 15 Benjamin Elizalde.

Replacements: 16 Bautista Bernasconi, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Pedro Delgado, 19 Lucas Paulos, 20 Facundo Isa, 21 Benjamin Grondona, 22 Augustin Moyano, 23 Nicolas Roger.

England XV: 1 Fin Baxter, 2 Jamie George (co-capt.), 3 Joe Heyes; 4 Charlie Ewels, 5 Alex Coles; 6 Ben Curry, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Tom Willis; 9 Ben Spencer, 10 George Ford (co-capt.); 11 Will Muir, 12 Seb Atkinson, 13 Luke Northmore, 14 Tom Roebuck; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Bevan Rodd, 18 Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 19 Chandler Cunningham-South, 20 Guy Pepper, 21 Alex Dombrandt; 22 Jack van Poortvliet, 23 Cadan Murley.

Additional reporting by Reuters