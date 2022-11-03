Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tom Curry demands England focus on winning to combat Argentina’s passion

The rivals clash at Twickenham on Sunday in their final meeting before colliding at next year’s World Cup

Duncan Bech
Thursday 03 November 2022 12:23
Comments
(Getty Images)

Tom Curry admires the passion that is a hallmark of Argentina’s game but wants England’s calling card to be the habit of winning.

The rivals clash at Twickenham on Sunday in their final meeting before colliding at next year’s World Cup in a heavyweight collision that is likely to determine who finishes top of Pool D.

Argentina finished bottom of the most recent Rugby Championship but having beaten Australia at home and New Zealand away, they are showing clear signs of revival under Michael Cheika.

England, meanwhile, are looking to build on their 2-1 series victory over the Wallabies in July knowing they have only 13 Tests until they face the Pumas in Marseille.

Curry made his debut against as an 18-year-old against Argentina in 2017 and has a keen understanding of what makes their players tick.

Recommended

“Emotion. They’re very passionate people. England can be emotional too and there’s a passion in rugby that you don’t see in many sports,” the Sale flanker said.

“But it’s about transferring that emotion into accuracy and physicality – and that’s the exciting part.

“We want to be known for winning. That’s the ultimate goal in sport. It comes from playing and training together.”

Curry insists England will not look to exploit Argentinian passion by winding them up, instead focusing their attention on making an explosive start in the first of four Autumn Nations Series matches at Twickenham.

“We want to set the tone in the first 20 minutes and we do that physically – attack, defence, breakdown,” he said.

“It involves emotion like every game – you’re representing your country – but setting the tone in the first 20 comes down to physicality and accuracy.

“You can get swept away by what they’re doing. We need to bring out the best in ourselves and that doesn’t come from worrying about what they’re going to do.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in