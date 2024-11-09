Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

On 26 minutes came the glimpse of talent that Wallabies fans had been hoping to see. A step and a skip around Ollie Sleightholme, a deft drop over the top for Tom Wright to provide the finishing touches on Australia’s first try; Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii had arrived.

Australian rugby union fans have suffered for years of the nation’s top athletic talent being lured to rugby league or the AFL, tempted by the riches and ruder health of the competing codes. Now, though, union had pinched a princely talent of their own. The $5m man is Suaalii, a pretty penny paid for a player that Rugby Australia hope will sparkle in next summer’s British & Irish Lions series and at a home World Cup in 2027. His signature was a significant statement, and in search of a sprinkling of stardust, Joe Schmidt had wasted no time getting Suaalii in the starting side.

There are far more hospitable environments in which to make one’s senior bow in rugby union than an England against Australia clash, Suaalii thrown in at the deep end. It spoke to Schmidt’s faith in his new recruit – and a desire to see him succeed to inject a struggling team with new life.

open image in gallery Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii created Australia’s opening score ( Getty Images )

His athletic talent was all too evident: Tommy Freeman run down from behind after the England wing had cantered away, a hoisted Maro Itoje out-jumped from a kick off with aerial prowess honed on the basketball court and in the NRL fully on show. And then came the devastating, delicate assist for Wright – proof of sky high potential.

open image in gallery The rugby league convert’s athletic ability was on full display ( AFP via Getty Images )

Not everything came off for Suaalii, whose eagerness to offload caught his teammates off-guard as much as England. But with the hosts playing into his and Australia’s hands in a fast and loose contest, the centre grew in influence, go-go gadget arms and a strong 6-foot-5 frame causing plenty of chaos.

He proved the spark Australia need to give them new life and roar back after England’s fast start. The visiting side have been one in need of direction since Eddie Jones, as is his habit, burned the place to the ground either side of a disastrous World Cup last year. A tough Rugby Championship campaign had many fearing that the Lions would go untested on tour next summer, an overreaction of sorts but the concerns over the Wallabies competitiveness understandable.

It was thought that the scheming Schmidt might try to imprint structure on his side but it is clear he has given them licence to play. With so many of his squad experienced in the fast-flowing waters of league, it makes sense to let them swim freely.

Tom Wright – who spent a season with the Manly Sea Eagles before swapping codes – twisted repeatedly out of England’s whirlpools in a display full of counter-attacking verve, while big bad Rob Valetini bashed back all and sundry in the carry as Australia seized control. Even the burly men were getting in on the fun, a bouncing Jeremy Williams somehow keeping his toe out of touch just long enough to ground in the corner.

open image in gallery Jeremy Williams squeezed into the corner ( AFP via Getty Images )

Only Marcus Smith was really managing to ride the rapids and keep England in touch, with injuries to Tom Curry and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso unhelpful as they sought calm and control. It was the sort of game Harlequins fans have come to relish across the Chertsey Road, and soon another Quin came to the fore at the big Stoop. It was just the type of affair that Alex Dombrandt likes, and his surge and pass for Ollie Sleightholme’s second try were beautifully measured.

But the Wallabies were right in the fight, where you would want to be against an England side seemingly unable to seal the deal. Searching for a score to kill the game off from just inside the away half, disaster struck for George Ford and Ollie Lawrence, a pass caught in the sliding doors and Andrew Kellaway had the sharpness of hand and foot to pick up and race away.

England had a retort, Itoje punching over from close range, but the Wallabies had the last word. And what a lovely uttering it was, Max Jorgensen racing up the left touchline and leaping for glory with glee, a narrow victory secured to pile more pressure on a home side that has seemingly forgotten how to win.

open image in gallery Max Jorgensen scored the match-winning try ( Action Images via Reuters )

Australia will continue on their tour of the British Isles with confidence swelled – there is work to do defensively and not all opposition will play so naively into their hands, yet there is clearly something to build on in the vibrancy of their attacking play. This was a significant result, just their second over England since the 2015 World Cup, and a required tonic in a Lions year. And in Suaalii, who lasted the full 80 minutes, they look to have added a potential star.