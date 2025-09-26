Women’s Rugby World Cup final: The players who will decide England v Canada

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Many of the greatest players in the women’s game will be in action when England take on Canada in the Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final.

Here the PA news agency looks at five stars to watch at Allianz Stadium.

Hannah Botterman, England, prop

Before the World Cup Botterman set herself the target of becoming the best loosehead in the world and with one match left to play, she has already scaled that peak.

The 26-year-old was a colossus in the semi-final against France when she matched her powerful set-piece work with pleasing moments in attack and a destructive defensive shift that included three turnovers.

Megan Jones, England, outside centre

A stellar 2025 has propelled Jones on to the three-woman world player of the year shortlist and she is a strong 80 minutes away from winning the award.

The Cardiff-born 28-year-old is the complete centre, providing a cutting edge with the ball in hand and ferocity in defence.

On form, Jones is England’s best player.

The reigning world player of the year is also one of the game’s most exciting talents with her two tries in the semi-final against France just the latest examples of her athleticism, eye for space and rugby instincts.

A deadly finisher who will provide the Red Roses’ greatest threat in attack.

Sophie de Goede, Canada, second row

As the daughter of Canada captains for early incarnations of the men’s and women’s World Cups, De Goede has Test rugby in her veins.

The goalkicking second row is also on the world player of the year shortlist and the stats paint a formidable picture with the 26-year-old completing more carries, offloads, line-out takes and conversions than any other player in the tournament.

A formidable operator.

Justine Pelletier, Canada, scrum-half

Canada’s attacking game has purred throughout the World Cup with Pelletier acting as its heartbeat.

The 29-year-old is the catalyst for her team’s high-tempo game, using her energy, awareness and threat around the breakdown to keep opponents guessing.

Canada have produced the highest ruck speed in the tournament and in Pelletier they have they a half-back dynamo who is able to take full advantage.