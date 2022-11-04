What time is England vs Canada? How to watch Rugby World Cup semi-final online and on TV
Everything you need to know as the Red Roses look to extend their winning run to 30 matches
England take on Canada in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals as the Red Roses continue their bid for glory in New Zealand.
England extended their winning run to 29 matches as they swept aside Australia 41-5 in the quarter-finals last weekend.
Simon Middleton’s team have turned to their dominant forward pack and rolling maul throughout the tournament and have rejected any criticism of the tactic.
The winner between England and Canada, who have also won all four of their matches so far, will face either France or hosts New Zealand in the final.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is England vs Canada?
The match will kick off at 3:30am GMT on Saturday 5 November.
How can I watch England vs Canada?
It will be shown live on ITV 1 and the ITV Hub, with coverage starting from 3:15am.
What is the team news?
England have made two changes for Saturday’s World Cup semi-final against Canada at Auckland’s Eden Park.
Claudia MacDonald returns from injury to replace Lydia Thompson on the wing and Hannah Botterman comes in for the benched Vickii Cornborough at loosehead prop.
Sarah Hunter, England’s most capped player, leads the team from number eight with Emily Scarratt present at outside centre.
England team to face Canada
15. H Rowland, 14. A Dow, 13. E Scarratt, 12. T Heard, 11. C MacDonald, 10. Z Harrison 9. L Infante, 1. H Botterman, 2. A Cokayne, 3. S Bern, 4. Z Aldcroft, 5. A Ward, 6. A Matthews 7. M Packer, 8. S Hunter
Replacements: 16. L Davies, 17. V Cornborough 18. M Muir, 19., R Galligan, 20. P Cleall 21.L Packer 22. H Aitchison, 23. E Kildunne
