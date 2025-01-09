Red Roses make captaincy change with Zoe Aldcroft appointed ahead of home World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zoe Aldcroft has been appointed Red Roses captain as England make a major change as they enter the year of a home Rugby World Cup.

Gloucester-Hartpury lock Aldcroft replaces flanker Marlie Packer, who had served in the role for two years and will remain as one of two vice captains to the new skipper alongside centre Meg Jones.

Named World Rugby Women’s Player of the Year in 2021, Aldcroft has been one of England most consistent performers since the arrival of John Mitchell.

She has led the team regularly over the last few years, including in wins over Wales and Scotland in the 2024 Six Nations.

Her installation is nonetheless a bold call in a vital year as Mitchell’s side bid to crown their place as the best side in the world with a first World Cup crown since 2014 on home soil in September.

“It’s an incredible honour to be awarded the Red Roses captaincy,” Aldcroft said. “I feel privileged to have the trust of John Mitchell and the coaching staff.

open image in gallery Zoe Aldcroft is set to lead England into their home World Cup ( Getty Images )

“To be able to follow in Marlie’s footsteps means a lot to me. I am extremely grateful for the knowledge and advice she has shared with me over the years, and I know I will be well supported by her, Meg and our whole leadership group.”

The versatile Aldcroft has also featured on the blindside and at number eight for England having broken into the set-up ahead of the 2017 World Cup.

The 28-year-old is inked in to Mitchell’s starting side ahead of the Women’s Six Nations, though may end up missing the opening round with the head coach likely to rest those involved in the final of Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) for the clash with Italy.

Packer was installed as permanent captain after the retirement of Sarah Hunter in 2023, retaining the role after Mitchell’s arrival later that year. She has not suffered a defeat during her stint in the role, winning two WXV titles and two Women’s Six Nations.

open image in gallery Marlie Packer went unbeaten as England captain ( PA Archive )

However her place in the side is beginning to come under threat. At 35, the openside remains an all-action performer, regularly topping the charts for carries and jackals, though lacks the pure athleticism of other back row optiosns with Mitchell keen to embrace a free-flowing, high-tempo style.

Sadia Kabeya missed the last edition of WXV through injury but is a natural openside who has earned a starting spot, while young sevens Georgia Brock and Maisy Allen have also earned their first caps recently.

The versatility of players including Maddie Feaunati and Alex Matthews create an intriguing selection battle ahead of a tournament the Red Roses will feel they must win after losing the final in New Zealand in 2021.

“I have loved every minute of being captain of the Red Roses and have created memories in the role that will last a lifetime,” Packer said. “I remain determined to be the best Red Rose I can be and will continue to give everything to the team.

“Zoe is a fantastic leader who deserves this opportunity. The way she conducts herself on and off the field is outstanding; she has all the attributes to succeed as Red Roses captain. She has my full support, and I will do everything I can to enable her.”

Mitchell has been unafraid to make bold calls since his arrival. Poppy Cleall, once a key figure and potential captaincy option, has faded out of the squad after being publicly challenged to improve, while veteran centre Emily Scarratt has also lost her place of permanence in midfield after a number of injuries.

“Making decisions like this is never easy, but I believe it will push us to perform at our best and ultimately benefit the Red Roses,” the head coach explained. “Marlie has been entrusted with a continued leadership role and she will undoubtedly be pivotal in supporting Zoe, and working alongside Meg, to lead the team in 2025, ensuring we reach our full potential.

open image in gallery John Mitchell (right) has been unafraid of big calls in his tenure ( Getty Images )

“As with many positions, there is intense competition for places in the back row and Marlie’s ability to deliver big performances on the pitch needs to be her focus. I’ve outlined as a challenge for her, one that I know she’ll take on with everything she has.”

England are set to assemble for their first pre-Six Nations camp next week.