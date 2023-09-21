Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Steve Borthwick has backed Owen Farrell as England’s captain despite the side’s success in their fly half’ s absence.

Farrell makes his return from suspension in England’s third World Cup pool match against Chile on Saturday after serving a four-match ban for a high tackle.

In his stead, Courtney Lawes led the team to back-to-back victories against Argentina and Japan to leave Borthwick’s men all but assured of a last eight place.

While George Ford has also been in impressive form in the ten shirt across England’s opening two Pool D fixtures, Borthwick has backed his former Saracens teammate as his skipper, though highlighted the wider leadership group in an experienced England squad.

“I picked Owen as captain back in June, and have been very clear on that,” Borthwick said after making 12 changes to the side that beat Japan.

“This is a great position we’re in that we’ve got such incredible leaders. I think we have a brilliant senior leadership group in Owen, Ellis Genge and Courtney. There are lots of teams who would want leaders like them.

“Then you look at the wider senior player group with the likes of George Ford, Ben Youngs, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Dan Cole, Joe Marler and Jamie George and you see what a great breadth and depth of leadership we have across this squad.

“What I think Owen does is firstly the example he sets, which is second to none and he is somebody you can follow by the example. Secondly, his ability to harness all of those people and bring them all to be influential leaders within the squad is a real skill. I think it is an incredible skill. I think he’s done that brilliantly.”

Farrell will combine in a new-look playmaking partnership with Smith in Lille, with the Harlequin stationed at full-back from the start for the first time in his professional career.

With Ford on the bench, it presents plenty of options for Borthwick as he looks to get his attack firing fully.

Ford and Farrell were teammates at junior level and forged a successful 10/12 partnership in the lead-up to the 2019 World Cup, helping England to the final of the tournament.

Marcus Smith makes his first England start at full back against Chile (Getty Images)

“I think that could happen at some point in the game,” Borthwick said of whether the Ford/Farrell axis might reunite. “They’ve been a great partnership in the past.

“There’s been plenty of training time when those guys have been working together. They have known each other for a very, very long time and you have seen the way they can work together. There’s a great synergy in the way they work together.”

On Smith, Borthwick added: “[Richard Wigglesworth and Kevin Sinfield] have been working hard with him for a good period of time.

“Everyone knows his ability with ball in hand. Everyone knows he’s got a great tactical kicking game. Having that ball in space at 15 gives him even more time to find opportunities and find more space.

“I think what we are seeing is that his ability under the high ball is very good and he is a really tough, brave defender. You don’t want your full back to make many tackles but when you do they are usually pretty important ones. Marcus has shown himself to bring a real intensity to his defence as well.”