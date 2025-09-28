Ellie Kildunne expects England to be a target after World Cup glory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ellie Kildunne admits England have become the game’s number one target as they aim to create a dynasty of success in the wake of their World Cup triumph.

The Red Roses are celebrating the resounding 33-13 victory over Canada at a sold-out Allianz Stadium on Saturday that provided closure on their history of near-misses in finals.

Factor in an unprecedented 33-Test winning run and a huge lead at the top of the world rankings and they undeniably stand the summit of women’s rugby.

is eyeing a successful title defence in Australia in four years but knows that from now on, they will always be in the crosshairs.

“If we have the ambition to keep on getting better in every training session and every game, there is no reason why we can’t win a World Cup again,” she said.

“It is long time away and there will be people chasing our tails. Everyone wants to knock off the top team, everyone wants to be a World Cup champion.

“It is not something that is ever going to be given, it is something we are going to have to work on. We will keep striving to be better.

“We want to be an entertaining team, we want to score tries from every single corner of the pitch because we want more fans to come down.”

The great unknown on the march to Twickenham was just how much the weight of history would weigh upon English shoulders after six successive visits to the World Cup final had produced just one win, including an agonising late collapse in 2022.

But apart from leaking an early try to Asia Hogan-Rochester from a line-out miss throw, they hardly put a foot wrong in demolishing the tournament’s form side.

“Of course I didn’t want to feel the way I did at the last World Cup, but in my head that was never going to happen because it’s a new tournament. We were here to win,” Kildunne said.

“I don’t feel the pressure in the first place. Pressure just means people care. It’s about setting an expectation that people expect you to meet.

“I love the pressure, I love that people want to come to watch us, that people expect me to play well. And the team as well.

“There’s no sense of relief, I always believed we would do well in this tournament. We’re going to keep on building.”

Kildunne delivered the individual highlight of the match with a breathtaking solo try that set England on the path to victory shortly after seeing Hogan-Rochester breach their defence.

The 26-year-old broke through the wall of red shirts before racing over in a run that swept her past six attempted tackles.

“I’m an instinctive player and there are people in front of me I have to try and avoid. It’s fight or flight and I’m in flight trying to avoid as many people as I can to get over the line,” she said.

“I’m a full-back and finisher and that’s my job. In the same way your props are expected to scrum, your back three are expected to score.

“It was just one of those moments and I was just proud to put the team on the board. It’s pretty cool scoring in front of 82,000 people.”