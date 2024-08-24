Support truly

England rugby defence coach Felix Jones has reportedly made a shock departure from Steve Borthwick’s staff less than a year since the Irishman’s appointment.

Jones was installed as one of Borthwick’s key lieutenants after helping South Africa to a second World Cup triumph last year.

The former Munster back had overhauled England’s defensive structure in the time since, embracing a blitz system that brought rewards during the Six Nations and again showed encouraging signs during the 2-0 series defeat to New Zealand.

But The Times report that Jones has left having been “unhappy with an unstable working environment”.

His exit continues a turbulent summer for England’s men that has seen Aled Walters, head of strength and conditioning, join Andy Farrell’s Ireland and fellow S&C coach Tom Tombleson leave after spending a decade in his role under three head coaches.

Jones was close to Walters having worked alongside the Welshman with the Springboks and Munster, and it is thought he played a part in the defence coach’s recruitment. Jones is understood to have a 12-month notice period.

George Ford of England speaks with coach Felix Jones in Bagshot ( Getty Images )

The Irishman’s arrival forced a reshuffling of Borthwick’s coaching staff, with Kevin Sinfield shifting to different duties having overseen the defence at the World Cup. The rugby league legend had been expected to leave after the tour of New Zealand, but is now set to remain part of the staff.