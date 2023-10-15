Owen Farrell silences critics as England survive Fiji fightback

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It had to be him. At a ground where his great mate George Ford had produced one of the special individual World Cup performances just weeks ago, Owen Farrell fashioned his own version of a Marseille masterpiece, silencing the critics with a 20-point tally and his best showing in an England shirt for years.

And how England needed their captain. This was eventually an incredibly tight game against a valiant Fiji, so nearly victorious after summoning a second-half comeback seemingly from nowhere. It may have lacked the pure accuracy and ingenuity of Ireland vs New Zealand, but this was a compelling contest all the same, played with a hellacious physicality throughout.

At various stages, England looked to be roaring into the semi-finals but found a 14-point second-half lead eroded quickly by a fabulous Fijian fightback, Levani Botia and Semi Radradra threatening to bend the game to their will. Certainly neither deserves to be exiting the World Cup at this stage.

But, in the end, it was Farrell with the final word, as fate dictated. If the fly half had played more consistently like this in an England shirt, there would not even be a debate at 10 – though this was an excellent time to return to full form, leading his team into a second successive tournament semi-final.

It wasn’t perfect from the England captain, and not at all from his team. They cannot afford to have this sort of second half sag again in their semi-final, when they will need an 80-minute effort. But onwards they go into the final four.

A crowd heavy with England fans brought down the boos when Farrell’s name was read out before kick-off; starting full back Marcus Smith and the benched George Ford, by contrast, the loudest of cheers. It left Farrell with a point to prove and he soon warmed to his work, England’s attack in the first 20 minutes far better than anything they had produced thus far at this tournament.

He may pack a punch but the fly half was still afforded his own protection detail, Ellis Genge taking the heavy midfield contacts as Fiji tried Farrell’s channel from their first two lineout opportunities. The prop and Ollie Chessum then led an outstanding defensive set as the Fijians toiled just inside the England half, a couple of thumping tackles allowing Courtney Lawes to secure a breakdown penalty. Elliot Daly kicked down into the opposition 22 and a breakdown penalty allowed Farrell a simple opening three points.

Manu Tuilagi powered over for England’s first try (Getty Images)

England had won their opener here handsomely without requiring a try; this time, the line was crossed early. A foolish barge on a chasing Daly prompted a return to advanced territory, with a Farrell flick sending Manu Tuilagi bowling around the corner to skittle the Fijian edge defence.

Frank Lomani missed his first penalty and although he ensured the second went over, Farrell and England were fizzing. An ugly head-on-head collision between Vinaya Habosi and Smith saw England’s No 15 depart with a bloody face and the Fiji wing exit after the showing of a yellow card, though that proved only a temporary interruption of flow on another fluid movement down into Fiji’s 22. A few more phases of accurate handling allowed Joe Marchant to dummy and dart to the line.

England were 15-3 up and flying, but Fiji’s 14 men lifted the ferocity, forcing their opponents into a couple of rash moments and silly penalties. Then, England switched off entirely, crying for a knock-on as Fiji fumbled inside the 22. A skilful pass between the legs found Viliame Mata in space 10 metres out, and the agile No 8 high-stepped his way over.

A nasty clash between Marcus Smith and Vinaya Habosi saw both exit the field (Getty Images)

Habosi returned from the sin bin and a patched-up Smith soon after, watching on as Farrell struck twice from the right to extend his side’s advantage before half-time.

The interval did not help the game, the percussion ensemble losing the beat amidst bestrewn ruck clutter. Fiji, who had won two breakdown penalties earlier on, increasingly drew Mathieu Raynal’s whistle; Farrell directed a fourth penalty between the uprights.

So much of Fiji’s development has been built on the extra depth at their disposal, the Fijian Drua so helpful in that regard. A raft of representatives from the Super Rugby Pacific franchise arrived off the bench and made an immediate impact, the extra zip offered by replacement scrum half Simione Kuruvoli key to a passage that ended with replacement prop Peni Ravai punching over.

A few minutes later, Fiji were improbably level. Radradra, stepping in at first receiver having earlier made one astonishing break up the left touchline, attacked the English inside defence, piercing his arms free. Isoa Nasilasila was on hand to collect, the lock striding into space and sending Vilimoni Botitu, growing by the minute in only his fourth-ever start at fly half in the absence of Caleb Muntz and Teti Tela, over the line, with Kuruvoli’s conversion levelling the scores.

Owen Farrell inspired his England side to glory (Getty Images)

Farrell re-seized control, taking a page out of good friend Ford’s book by slotting a drop goal. A fifth penalty of the evening, won after a surge up the centre from Earl, pushed England six points in front.

There was one last moment of drama, with the England captain inevitably at the centre. Out thrust a left hand on halfway as Radradra arrived on to a pass into space, the action deemed a deliberate knock-on but not enough for a yellow card. England’s 15 held firm, Courtney Lawes winning a final breakdown penalty. Fiji’s fightback had been most magnificent but it wasn’t quite enough.