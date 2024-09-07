England ease past France to begin World Cup countdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



England began their countdown to a women’s rugby World Cup on home soil in impressive fashion as they beat France 38-19 at Kingsholm.

The world’s number one-ranked team were never troubled by their closest Six Nations rivals, making it 14 successive wins against France.

Captain Marlie Packer and wing Jess Breach each claimed try doubles, while centre Helena Rowland and scrum-half Lucy Packer also crossed, with Holly Aitchison kicking four conversions.

The Red Roses host New Zealand next Saturday in a second preparation game for their WXV1 campaign in Canada, before all roads will lead to next year’s World Cup after the 2025 Six Nations.

France had their moments in front of a 7,500 crowd - notably through tries for hooker Agathe Sochat, number eight Romane Menager and replacement Pauline Bourdon Sansus, plus two Lina Tuy conversions - yet England always had an extra gear.

Marlie Packer scored twice for England as they get their World Cup preparations off to the perfect start. ( Action Images via Reuters )

England had to absorb early pressure, but they took an 11th-minute lead after sharp attacking play from full-back Ellie Kildunne gave her forwards a platform, and Packer touched down.

Aitchison added the conversion, and Kildunne was heavily involved in England’s second try just seven minutes later.

She again proved difficult for the French defence to stop, before recycled possession found its way to Packer and her fellow flanker Maddie Feanati highlighted a first Test start by sending Breach over in the corner.

France were then architects of their own downfall, with Sochat being yellow-carded for kicking the ball at a ruck, and England immediately set up camp inside their opponents’ 22 as Rowland crossed for try number three.

England’s Helena Rowland scores their third try against France. ( David Davies/PA Wire )

France kept England out for the remainder of Sochat’s spell off the pitch, yet the Red Roses’ territorial dominance threatened another try before half-time.

They went close, but a 19-0 interval advantage was just reward for a performance that bristled with attacking intent, even if the execution was occasionally lacking.

France were on the back foot again just three minutes after the break, though, as England drove a close-range lineout and Packer claimed her second try, with Aitchison’s conversion opening up a 26-point lead.

Sochat then claimed an opportunist try that Tuy converted, but England were in no mood to take a collective foot off the pedal and Breach finished impressively as they moved past 30 points midway through the third quarter.

Menager and Bourdon Sansus scored late tries for France, but it was no more than consolation as England made it a case of job done before tackling the Black Ferns.