Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

England expecting much tougher test when Red Roses face France in World Cup

England started their World Cup campaign with an 84-19 rout of tournament debutants Fiji

Sonia Twigg
Wednesday 12 October 2022 22:35
Comments
Simon Middleton expects a tough game against France (David Davies/PA)
Simon Middleton expects a tough game against France (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

England coach Simon Middleton is expecting a “close contest” when his side take on France in their second match of the World Cup on Saturday.

The Red Roses started their campaign with an 84-19 rout of tournament debutants Fiji, scoring 10 tries in the second half.

Marlie Packer will return against France at openside flanker – the only change made to Middleton’s matchday squad from the opener at Eden Park.

Lark Davies remains unavailable, with Middleton saying she will be fit for the final group game against South Africa on October 23.

France have a new coaching set-up since they were beaten 36-10 by England in June, and Middleton said of the game: “France always present a huge challenge and this time it will be no different. We look forward to another big test and what I expect to be a close contest.

Recommended

“They’re starting from scratch because they’ve got a new coaching team in there. We haven’t beaten that coaching team as such, so it’s a new set for them but they’ve certainly got a few differences to their game that we’ve got to be aware of.

“There are things we think we can get, but things that we’ve got to be really conscious of in terms of how we go about playing.

“But to be honest, one win or 10 wins – or 10 losses – it doesn’t make any difference, this is a huge game, so our focus has been just on being the best version of us and getting our game on the field.

“We know against France it will bring up different challenges to playing other sides, but that’s what we’re setting out to do.”

Sarah Hunter will captain the side to earn her 137th cap and become the joint-highest appearance-maker for England, drawing level with Rocky Clark.

She said: “It’s something that as a player you can’t control, and for me my goal is always just to be the best version that I can be, to play for the team and get selected.

“I wanted to be put in that category with someone like Clark who has just been an absolute legend for the game, and to be alongside her now as the most-capped player is really special and it will be a really proud moment for me.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in