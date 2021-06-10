England have rested George Ford and Jonny May for their series against the USA and Canada after opting for youth in a provisional squad for the summer.

Ford and May, mainstays of the team under Eddie Jones, have been stood down for next month’s Twickenham appointments in a 34-strong group that contains 21 uncapped players.

Mark Wilson and Ben Youngs are also missing despite being involved in England’s most recent outing, a 32-18 defeat by Ireland at the end of the Six Nations.

Youngs ruled himself out of contention for the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa for family reasons.

Of the 34 selected, Leicester prop Ellis Genge is the most experienced player with 28 caps.

Jones will update the squad on 20 June and again after the Premiership final on 26 June.

Full squad

Forwards: Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 21 caps), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Paul Hill (Northampton Saints, 5 caps), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 8 caps), Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap), Chunya Munga (London Irish, uncapped), Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 1 cap), Miles Reid (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Sean Robinson (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby, 3 caps), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps), Harry Wells (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Tom Willis (Wasps, uncapped).

Backs: Josh Bassett (Wasps, uncapped), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps), Tom de Glanville (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped), Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 6 caps), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Tom Parton (London Irish, uncapped), Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Dan Robson (Wasps, 12 caps), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 4 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped).