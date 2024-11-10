Immanuel Feyi-Waboso ruled out of England’s clash with South Africa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England must take on world champions South Africa without Immanuel Feyi-Waboso after their star wing was ruled out of Saturday’s Allianz Stadium showdown.

Feyi-Waboso suffered a head injury while trying to prevent Australia from scoring a try in the 50th minute of the 42-37 defeat and has been withdrawn from the 36-man squad that will prepare for the Springboks’ visit to south west London.

The second loss of England’s Autumn Nations campaign has taken a heavy toll, with Tom Curry already confirmed as unavailable after he was knocked out in the act of making a tackle against the Wallabies.

Bath’s Ted Hill has been called up as back row cover to fill the void created by Curry’s absence while Tom Roebuck of Sale has been summoned to provide a back three alternative to Feyi-Waboso.

Losing Feyi-Waboso and Curry for the main event of the autumn – a grudge rematch of last year’s World Cup semi-final – is a major setback to head coach Steve Borthwick, who is seeking to end a run of four successive defeats.

Feyi-Waboso only made his debut in the Six Nations but is already one of the first names on the team-sheet due to the cutting edge he gives England’s backline, which is reflected in his strike rate of five tries in eight appearances.

England led Australia 15-3 when Curry left the field after being struck by Rob Valentini’s knee and their control of the game faded without their most effective breakdown operator.

Ben Curry and Sam Underhill will now compete for the number seven jersey with Ollie Sleightholme, who crossed twice as a replacement against the Wallabies, in pole position to take over from Feyi-Waboso.

England must rescue their autumn by toppling the Springboks with Japan visiting Twickenham a week later to close the schedule.

A run of five defeats in six matches has been characterised by the squandering of winning positions with the Saturday’s overtime loss to Australia the most dramatic example yet.

“We’re testing fans’ patience, testing our patience. It feels like we won the game twice against Australia and then managed to lose it. Frustrating, “number eight Ben Earl said.

“Not same old problems, different problems, but the same overwhelming feeling of another game that we’ve let slip. So food for thought.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s a lack of effort, it really doesn’t. It just feels like every game is just throwing up a different scenario that we might not have experienced before as a team.

“We’ll have to go through some more hurt to find our way through it and maybe, hopefully, look back over the next couple of weeks and months and years, and say that was a really important lesson.

“This team’s always been brilliant at responding when questions have been asked of us and our character. And we need to respond.

“We want to win for our fans. We want to win for ourselves because it’s bit of a tedious feeling coming into the sheds for a second time in consecutive weeks and feeling like it’s another game that was there to win.”