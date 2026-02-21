England vs Ireland referee: Who is Six Nations official Andrea Piardi?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrea Piardi is the referee for the Six Nations clash between England and Ireland.

Piardi became the first Italian to take charge of a fixture in the men’s Six Nations when he oversaw his first game in 2024.

The 32-year-old has been a familiar face on the touchlines as an assistant over the last few years, travelling to the World Cup in France in the autumn of 2023 as the sole Italian representative in the officiating group.

Born in Brescia, Piardi made his debut in what is now the United Rugby Championship in 2019, and he stepped up to international level that March, looking after Germany vs Spain in Cologne.

His quick rise continued with an appointment to the URC final between the Stormers and Munster in 2023, with Piardi now hoping to build further success with the whistle as he becomes a regular in the world’s top competitions.

A mechanical engineering graduate from his hometown university, Piardi became a professional referee relatively recently but is highly regarded. He took charge of the second British and Irish Lions Test against Australia at the MCG last July.

Match officials for England vs Ireland at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Ita)

Assistant Referees: Pierre Brousset (Fra) & Gianluca Gnecchi (Ita)

Television Match Official: Matteo Liperini (Ita)

Foul Play Review Officer: Mike Adamson (Sco)