England vs Ireland referee: Who is Six Nations official Andrea Piardi?
The Italian made his Six Nations debut in 2024
Andrea Piardi is the referee for the Six Nations clash between England and Ireland.
Piardi became the first Italian to take charge of a fixture in the men’s Six Nations when he oversaw his first game in 2024.
The 32-year-old has been a familiar face on the touchlines as an assistant over the last few years, travelling to the World Cup in France in the autumn of 2023 as the sole Italian representative in the officiating group.
Born in Brescia, Piardi made his debut in what is now the United Rugby Championship in 2019, and he stepped up to international level that March, looking after Germany vs Spain in Cologne.
His quick rise continued with an appointment to the URC final between the Stormers and Munster in 2023, with Piardi now hoping to build further success with the whistle as he becomes a regular in the world’s top competitions.
A mechanical engineering graduate from his hometown university, Piardi became a professional referee relatively recently but is highly regarded. He took charge of the second British and Irish Lions Test against Australia at the MCG last July.
Match officials for England vs Ireland at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Referee: Andrea Piardi (Ita)
Assistant Referees: Pierre Brousset (Fra) & Gianluca Gnecchi (Ita)
Television Match Official: Matteo Liperini (Ita)
Foul Play Review Officer: Mike Adamson (Sco)
