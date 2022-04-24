Ireland are looking to become the first team since France in 2018 to beat England in a Women’s Six Nations match.

Greg McWilliams’ side are coming off the back of a morale-boosting win over Italy last time out - a victory which will give them renewed belief following their back-to-back losses at the hands of Wales and France.

But England’s Red Roses are one of the most formidable sides in the world and will be confident they can make it four wins from four in this year’s competition.

A victory for England would set up a winner-takes-all showdown with France next Saturday.

Here is everything you need to know about the Women’s Six Nations match.

When is England vs Ireland?

England vs Ireland in the Women’s Six Nations 2022 will take place at the Welford Road Stadium in Leicester on Sunday 24 April at 12pm in the UK.

How can I watch England vs Ireland?

The game will be broadcast live on BBC2 from 11.45am. The match will be available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Red Button in the UK.

Predicted line-ups

England: Abby Dow, Jess Breach, Emily Scarratt, Helena Rowland, Sarah McKenna, Zoe Harrison, Lucy Packer; Vickii Cornborough, Lark Davies, Sarah Bern, Poppy Cleall, Abbie Ward, Alex Matthews, Marlie Packer, Sarah Hunter (C).

Ireland: Djougang, Jones, O’Dwyer, Fryday (C), Monaghan, Wall, McMahon, Hogan, Reilly, Cronin, Mulhall, Flood, Higgins, Murphy Crowe, Considine.

Prediction

England have all the momentum coming into this one and will be motivated to set up a winner-takes-all clash with France on the final weekend. That should be enough to get them over the line. England win.