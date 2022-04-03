England take on Italy on Sunday in the second round of Women’s Six Nations fixtures as they look to continue their strong start to the competition.

The reigning champions were away at Scotland for the first round of matches last weekend, and secured a thumping 57-5 victory as they put in a statement performance which will have unsettled their rivals. England are looking a record-extending 18th victory in the Women’s Six Nations.

Minnows Italy, meanwhile, began the tournament with a difficult match against France which ended in a 39-6 defeat, in a match which was controlled by the French without them ever having to move out of second gear. Italy have taken part in 15 editions of the competition, with a highest finishing place of second at the 2019 event.

Here is everything you need to know about the Women’s Six Nations match:

When is Italy vs England?

Italy vs England in the Women’s Six Nations 2022 will take place at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy on Sunday 3 April at 15:00 in the UK.

How can I watch Italy vs England?

The match will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Red Button in the UK. Coverage will begin at 14:30.

Predicted line-ups

Italy: Minuzzi, Muzzo, Sillari, Rigoni, Magatti, Madia, Stefan, Maris, Bettoni, Gai, Tounesi, Duca, Sberna, Locatelli, Giordano.

England: Kildunne, Thompson, Aitchison, Rowland, McKenna, Harrison, Hunt, Cornborough, Davies, Brown, Galligan, Ward, Matthews, Cabeya, Cleall.

Odds

Italy 100/1

Draw 100/1

England 1/200

Prediction

England have started the tournament strongly and are enormous favourites to win against the minnows. An England victory.