England travel to Italy on Sunday as they attempt to continue their impressive start to the Women’s Six Nations in the second round of matches.

The faced Scotland on the opening matchday last weekend, and decimated their opponents in 57-5 victory which will have made their quality clear to their rivals in the competition. The reigning champions are looking a record-extending 18th victory in the Women’s Six Nations, having won three of the last four tournaments.

The Italians, on the other hand, got their campaign off to a poor start with a tough match against France which ended in a 39-6 defeat, in an encounter which was controlled by the French without them ever having to overly exter themselves. Italy have taken part in 15 editions of the competition, with a highest finishing place of second at the 2019 event.

Here is everything you need to know about the Women’s Six Nations match:

When is Italy vs England?

Italy vs England in the Women’s Six Nations 2022 will take place at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy on Sunday 3 April at 15:00 in the UK.

How can I watch Italy vs England?

The match will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Red Button in the UK. Coverage will begin at 14:30.

Predicted line-ups

Italy: Minuzzi, Muzzo, Sillari, Rigoni, Magatti, Madia, Stefan, Maris, Bettoni, Gai, Tounesi, Duca, Sberna, Locatelli, Giordano.

England: Kildunne, Thompson, Aitchison, Rowland, McKenna, Harrison, Hunt, Cornborough, Davies, Brown, Galligan, Ward, Matthews, Cabeya, Cleall.

Odds

Italy 100/1

Draw 100/1

England 1/200

Prediction

England have started the tournament strongly and are enormous favourites to win against the minnows. An England victory.