Is England vs Italy on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Women’s Six Nations clash
Everything you need to know ahead of the round one fixture
England start the pursuit of a seventh consecutive Women’s Six Nations crown by hosting Italy in York.
John Mitchell’s Red Roses continued their competition dominance by securing another grand slam last year and will hope to continue their success as they gear up for a home World Cup later this year.
Mitchell has appointed a new skipper in Zoe Aldcroft for this campaign as the England coach bids to keep standards high and continue to drive competition within his squad.
Italy, meanwhile, begin life under a new coach, with Fabio Roselli taking charge having done solid work with Zebre in the men’s game.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is England vs Italy?
England vs Italy is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday 23 March at the LNER Community Stadium in York.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC Two, with a live stream available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
Team news
John Mitchell hands Helena Rowland her first international start at fly half in three years on the back of impressive form for Loughborough Lightning, with Holly Aitchison, England’s first-choice 10 throughout 2024, shifted to inside centre. Mia Venner and Emma Sing are rewarded for their Gloucester-Hartpury showings with starts in the back three while scrum half Flo Robinson and centre Jade Shekells are primed for debuts off the bench. Alex Matthews is suspended.
It is a familiar-looking Italian side full of experience, with the ever-dangerous Beatrice Rigoni stationed at 12 and Silvia Turani and Sara Seye locking horns with familiar front-row foes from the PWR. Alia Bitonci will make her debut if used off the bench.
Line-ups
England XV: 1 Kelsey Clifford, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Maud Muir; 4 Rosie Galligan, 5 Lilli Ives Campion; 6 Zoe Aldcroft (capt.), 7 Marlie Packer, 8 Maddie Feaunati; 9 Lucy Packer, 10 Helena Rowland; 11 Claudia MacDonald, 12 Holly Aitchison, 13 Emily Scarratt, 14 Mia Venner; 15 Emma Sing.
Replacements: 16 May Campbell, 17 Hannah Botterman, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Abbie Ward, 20 Sadia Kabeya; 21 Flo Robinson, 22 Jade Shekells, 23 Ellie Kildunne.
Italy XV: 1 Silvia Turani, 2 Laura Gurioli, 3 Sara Seye; 4 Valeria Fedrighi, 5 Giordana Duca; 6 Beatrice Veronese, 7 Isabella Locatelli, 8 Francesco Sgorbini; 9 Sofia Stefan (capt.), 10 Veronia Madia; 11 Francesca Granzotto, 12 Beatrice Rigoni, 13 Alyssa D’Inca, 14 Aura Muzzo; 15 Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi.
Replacements: 16 Vittoria Vecchini, 17 Emanuela Stecca, 18 Gaia Maris, 19 Sara Tounesi, 20 Giada Franco; 21 Alia Bitonci, 22 Emma Stevanin, 23 Beatrice Capomaggi.
