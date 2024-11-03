England call up rising star Asher Opoku-Fordjour to replace retired Joe Marler

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England have called up rising star Asher Opoku-Fordjour to replace Joe Marler in Steve Borthwick’s squad after the prop confirmed his retirement from international rugby.

Marler called time on his Test career after winning 95 England caps days after leaving camp for personal reasons ahead of the defeat to the All Blacks at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

He has been replaced in a 36-man squad to prepare for the meeting with Australia by a young gun in Opoku-Fordjour who has made huge strides over the last two years.

The Sale Sharks front row was a key part of England’s triumph at the Under-20s World Championship in South Africa this summer, and was praised by Marler after the pair locked horns in the Premiership last season.

Intriguingly, Opoku-Fordjour can play on both sides of the scrum - while most of his club rugby has come at tighthead, he has been seen by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) as a loosehead. The prop told The Independent in May that he prefers tighthead.

“I know I’m still early in my career but I want to do it all,” Opoku-Fordjour stressed. “I want to play for the British & Irish Lions and I want to play for England. That’s what every kid wants to do and it’s the same for me.

“But I’m just going to have to keep pushing myself and see where I can get to. I need to put on weight and hopefully I can get stronger and fitter. I definitely need to do that to reach the peak. I don’t really know what my ceiling is.”

open image in gallery Joe Marler has retired from international rugby ( PA Archive )

Lock Charlie Ewels also returns to Borthwick’s group in the place of Bath teammate Ted Hill. England face Australia at Allianz Stadium on Saturday before taking on South Africa and Japan at the venue later in November.