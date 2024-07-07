Joe Marler out of second Test in New Zealand as England call up Emmanuel Iyogun

Support truly

England have suffered a setback in their bid to level their series against New Zealand after prop Joe Marler was ruled out of the second Test in Auckland because of a foot injury.

Marler was replaced in the 17th minute of the 16-15 defeat in the opener at Forsyth Barr Stadium and the Rugby Football Union has confirmed he has been withdrawn from the squad.

Uncapped Northampton loosehead Emmanuel Iyogun, 23, will arrive in New Zealand on Tuesday to take his place, providing support for Fin Baxter and Bevan Rodd.

Baxter made his England debut when coming on for Marler and endured a challenging Test baptism at the scrum.

The Harlequins prospect will compete with Rodd for a place in the starting front row at Eden Park on Saturday as head coach Steve Borthwick comes to terms with the loss of his senior loosehead, the only playing survivor from the last tour to New Zealand a decade ago.

England allowed a glorious opportunity to clinch a rare victory over the All Blacks to slip away after a 15-10 lead heading into the final quarter was reeled in by two Damian McKenzie penalties.

There was much to admire in the performance, especially the tourists’ tenacious defending, but they encountered problems at the scrum and breakdown and also suffered from Marcus Smith missing eight points from the kicking tee.

Captain Jamie George, Marler’s front-row colleague, believes England will at least have earned the All Blacks’ respect.

Jamie George’s side ran New Zealand close (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We’re gutted, of course we are. Not many teams come here and do that to the All Blacks. It’s a tough result to take,” George told BBC Sport.

“We definitely weren’t at our best but the fundamentals of our game, what we talk about regardless of the bounce of the ball, is us being out here and showing character and we did that in spades.

“In the week they were talking about not knowing too many of our players – I think they’ll know us now.”